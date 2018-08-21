‘American Vandal’: Poop Prankster Terrorizes Catholic School in Hilarious New Trailer

A staid Catholic school is upended by a mass pooping in the hilarious new trailer for Season Two of Netflix’s true-crime satire, American Vandal.

The clip opens with a dramatic recreation of the anonymous prankster’s opening salvo: Spiking the cafeteria lemonade and causing the entire student body to poop themselves simultaneously. After a string of similar scatalogical stunts, the students at the elite prep school enlist American Vandal‘s meta-documentarians, Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck), to investigate the crimes and unmask the so-called “Turd Burglar.”

The American Vandal trailer teases plenty of over-the-top high school intrigue, social media melodrama and, of course, lots of poop jokes. “What if the motive is just, poop is funny?” Peter earnestly asks Sam, as they stand before a cork board filled with photos and yarn. Sam deadpans back, “Poop is funny.”

American Vandal Season Two also stars Taylor Dearden, Melvin Gregg and DeRon Horton. The show returns to Netflix September 14th.