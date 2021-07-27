‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Teaser Is a Real Creature Feature

Sirens and sci-fi collide in the new teaser for American Horror Story: Double Feature, the 10th season of Ryan Murphy’s spooky series.

The gloomy clip indicates that the season will have two parts: “Red Tide,” a storyline that boasts mermaids — more Fiji than Ariel — and “Death Valley,” which appears to involve aliens. The show is set to premiere on August 25th and feature AHS favorites Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock, as well as newcomers Macaulay Culkin, Kaia Gerber, and Neal McDonough.

Peters — who was nominated for an Emmy for his role in HBO’s Mare of Easttown — originally stepped away from the AHS world after season eight. He told GQ at the time of playing oftentimes dark characters: “Yeah, I’m not doing it anymore. I just made a decision. I said to myself, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ It’s not me. It’s not who I am!” Given the trailer for season 10, however, the actor is stepping back into the darkness. He’s also signed on to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series.

Murphy’s American Horror Stories anthology series is out now on Hulu.