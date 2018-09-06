See ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Give Glimpse at End Times in Trailer

The world is ending in the new trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse. In its eighth season, the show will feature favorite characters from season’s past along with newcomers who gather to usher in end times.

“No need for the rules anymore,” a voiceover says as a bleak, decaying scene opens the clip. “The chaos has won.” People run panicked around a busy city street while shots inside an airplane hint at an impending crash.

Following the world’s apparent destruction, series regular Sarah Paulson appears in her new role welcoming survivors to Outpost 3, which appears to be a torture house disguised as a radiation-free safe space.

The clip also features crossover characters from Coven (including Emma Roberts and Paulson portrays at least two roles in the new series as she also reprises Cordelia Foxx) and an appearance from the ceiling-creeping Rubber Man from Murder House.

Returning series actors Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters and Kathy Bates all make appearances in the new visual, alongside newcomer to the series, Joan Collins. American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on September 12th via FX.