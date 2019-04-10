×
Rolling Stone
‘American Horror Story’: Watch Slasher Flick-Inspired Teaser for New Season ‘1984’

Billie Eilish’s “Six Feet Under” soundtracks creepy clip for horror anthology’s upcoming ninth installment

Blood dripping from knife on black background; Shutterstock ID 1191714991; Purchase Order: rs.com

Ryan Murphy taps into a retro slasher movie vibe with the first teaser for 'American Horror Story''s upcoming ninth season, titled '1984.'

Sineira Studio/Shutterstock

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy teased a slasher movie vibe for the FX show’s upcoming ninth season. In a brief promo clip posted on Instagram, the writer-director revealed that the next installment will be titled 1984 — a fitting name based on the clip’s retro vibe.

The video shows a young woman running through the woods in slow-motion, pursued by a masked man wielding an enormous knife. She enters a cabin, crying and screaming as the blade punctures the door. The mournful strains of Billie Eilish’s atmospheric ballad “Six Feet Under” (“Help, I lost myself again/But I remember you,” she sings. “Don’t come back; it won’t end well/But I wish you’d tell me too”) only add to the creepiness.

AHS SEASON 9 is called…

1984 coincides with what’s considered the end of the golden age for slasher films, a year that saw the release of Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Children of the Corn and Silent Night, Deadly Night.

FX recently renewed the horror anthology series through a 10th season. Murphy has yet to detail the full cast list for 1984, which follows 2018’s Apocalypse and is expected to premiere in the fall of 2019. However, he recently confirmed that recurring star Emma Roberts will appear, with Olympic medalist Gus Kenworthy playing her character’s boyfriend.

