‘American Horror Story’ Takes on Slasher Summer Camps in ‘1984’ Trailer

On Monday, American Horror Story premiered the latest teaser for its ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984. The new series appears to be a retro homage to Eighties summer camp horror flicks, such as the Friday the 13th series and its iconic antagonist, Jason Voorhees. The season premieres September 18th on FX.

In the trailer, a truck packed with bright-eyed campers heads towards “Camp Redwood” on a sunny lake, though the group fails to notice the “BEWARE” sign painted in red on the back of the camp’s marker… as well as the masked figure with a knife hitching a ride underneath their car. At the lake, an unsuspecting girl in a canoe falls victim to the killer.

Emma Roberts, Billy Lourd, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern will return as cast members, although they’re nowhere to be seen in the teaser. Showrunner Ryan Murphy has also brought on two of his recurrent actors, Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Angelica Ross (Pose), in main roles. Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has been cast as the boyfriend to Emma Roberts’ character. Noted AHS stars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and Billy Eichner will not be returning this season.