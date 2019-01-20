×
‘American Gods’: Watch First Trailer for Long-Delayed Season 2

Despite showrunner drama, the Starz series based on Neil Gaiman’s novel returns in March

Nearly two years since the acclaimed first season of American Gods premiered, the second season of the Starz show is finally set to arrive in 2019.

The fantasy series, based on Neil Gaiman’s 2001 novel of the same name, is centered on a war between Old and New Gods as the traditional gods of religious roots are losing believers to a newer brand of gods that reflect on modern technology and globalization.

In the first trailer for American Gods‘ forthcoming season, dramatic shots of Old and New Gods fill the screen, including leads Ricky Whittle who portrays Shadow Moon and Ian McShane who stars as Mr. Wednesday, as they try to manage the chaos of the forthcoming battle between humans and gods. McShane also gets a stunning moment in the trailer with a mystical carousel that moves at full-speed.

While American Gods was originally spearheaded by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, the showrunners exited their posts and were replaced by Jesse Alexander last February, however, he was allegedly asked to step away from his duties, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Allegedly more problems ensued as Gaiman, who is an executive producer on the show, wanted the show to stay closer to the book’s plot and the series’ actors were not thrilled with their scripts and making rewrites.

At this time, it’s unclear who the showrunner for Season 2 is, but Alexander, Gaiman, Craig Cegielski, Scott Hornbacher, Ian McShane, Stefanie Berk, Christopher J. Byrne, and Padraic McKinley are listed as the collective executive producers. American Gods returns March 10th on Starz.

