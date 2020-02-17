‘Amazing Stories’: Watch Mysterious First Trailer for Spielberg Reboot

The backstory to the reboot of Steven Spielberg’s quirky, cult Eighties hit Amazing Stories could be a series itself. NBC announced the project in 2015 before the show headed over to Apple TV+ two years later. Showrunner Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies, American Gods) and executive producer Hart Hanson left the project in 2018, citing the the oft-used, if rarely explained, “creative differences.” Now, the series finally gets its first trailer before it hits Apple TV+ on March 6th.

The enigmatic trailer doesn’t reveal much in way of plot, weaving the five different stories that blend the supernatural with the heartfelt. In Dynoman and the Volt, a grandfather (featuring Robert Forster in one of his final projects) and his grandson discover a superhero ring 50 years after Forster orders it. Apple TV+ is billing the show as a “reimagining” that ““transport[s] everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility and imagination.” Spielberg is credited as an executive producer on the show, which will air every Friday.

The 45 episodes of the original series, which aired on NBC between 1985 and 1987, garnered 11 Emmy nominations in its brief run, winning four for sound editing, makeup, cinematography and guest actor (John Lithgow). The series sparked a mini-franchise of novels, spin-offs and six largely forgotten films.