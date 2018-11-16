Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
Read Next Review: Mark Knopfler's 'Down The Road Wherever' is a Sturdy Blues-Roots Blend Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

See Alexander Skarsgard, Michael Shannon Talk ‘Little Drummer Girl,’ Filming at Acropolis

Actors discuss John le Carré spy novels and director Park Chan-wook in Rolling Stone video interview

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon, stars of AMC’s latest John le Carré adaptation The Little Drummer Girl, talked about the six-hour miniseries, director Park Chan-wook and the still-ongoing Middle East crisis in this exclusive video interview with Rolling Stone.

The Little Drummer Girl marks the first U.S. television directorial debut for Park, the filmmaker behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden. “His visual language is very unique, it’s very poetic and it’s quite different from how I’m used to working,” Skarsgård said of Park.

The 1983 le Carré spy novel was previously adapted for the big screen the following year in 1984. “There’s a film version of it that the late, great George Roy Hill made… this film version didn’t quite crystallize the vision of the book, so it was material that deserved a second shot,” Shannon said.

“And then we got director Park who claims it’s his favorite book, so it’s a great marriage of material and an amazing director who’s slavishly devoted to the material.”

Later in the interview, Skarsgård and Shannon talked about shooting at the Acropolis — a rare feat — and compared The Little Drummer Girl to le Carré’s other famed works.

“It’s a sexy show,” Skarsgård promises of The Little Drummer Girl, which premieres on AMC with a two-hour episode on November 19th, with subsequent episodes to air on November 20th and 21st.

In This Article: Alexander Skarsgard, AMC, Michael Shannon

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1321: November 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad