See Alexander Skarsgard, Michael Shannon Talk ‘Little Drummer Girl,’ Filming at Acropolis

Alexander Skarsgård and Michael Shannon, stars of AMC’s latest John le Carré adaptation The Little Drummer Girl, talked about the six-hour miniseries, director Park Chan-wook and the still-ongoing Middle East crisis in this exclusive video interview with Rolling Stone.

The Little Drummer Girl marks the first U.S. television directorial debut for Park, the filmmaker behind Oldboy and The Handmaiden. “His visual language is very unique, it’s very poetic and it’s quite different from how I’m used to working,” Skarsgård said of Park.

The 1983 le Carré spy novel was previously adapted for the big screen the following year in 1984. “There’s a film version of it that the late, great George Roy Hill made… this film version didn’t quite crystallize the vision of the book, so it was material that deserved a second shot,” Shannon said.

“And then we got director Park who claims it’s his favorite book, so it’s a great marriage of material and an amazing director who’s slavishly devoted to the material.”

Later in the interview, Skarsgård and Shannon talked about shooting at the Acropolis — a rare feat — and compared The Little Drummer Girl to le Carré’s other famed works.

“It’s a sexy show,” Skarsgård promises of The Little Drummer Girl, which premieres on AMC with a two-hour episode on November 19th, with subsequent episodes to air on November 20th and 21st.