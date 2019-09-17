Alex Trebek Undergoing Another Round of Chemotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer

Alex Trebek is undergoing another round of chemotherapy to treat his pancreatic cancer, the Jeopardy! host said during an interview with ABC News’ T.J. Holmes on Good Morning America Tuesday.

Trebek revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, and in May he reported that he was “near remission.” At the time, he said on GMA, he was “doing so well” and his “numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer.” This prompted Trebek’s doctors to take him off chemo and put him on immunotherapy, but the host’s prognosis soon changed.

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week,” Trebek said. “And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

Trebek also opened up about the emotional lows that have come with his diagnosis. “There are moments for no reason at all, that I feel this surge of sadness, depression. Doesn’t last very long, but it just takes over my whole being for a short period of time and I understand it more now. So, I can deal with it a lot better than I did before.”

He continued: “When it happened early on I was down on myself, I said, ‘Hey, you shouldn’t be reacting this way.’ I didn’t realize how fallible each of us is in his or her own way. I just experience it. I know it’s part of who I am, and I’m going to just keep going.”

Trebek said that despite his diagnosis, he has never considered giving up his hosting role at Jeopardy! while he fights cancer. “As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game, I’m happy.”

Trebek finished his first round of chemotherapy while filming Season 35 of Jeopardy!, which wrapped in July. Season 36 of Jeopardy! premiered September 9th. Its landmark 8000th episode will air on October 4th.