Alex Trebek, Larry King Receive Posthumous Daytime Emmy Awards

Alex Trebek and Larry King, two longtime television legends that died in the past year, both posthumously won awards at the Daytime Emmys ceremony Friday.

Trebek, who died in November 2020 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer, was awarded Outstanding Game Show Host, the seventh time the Jeopardy! host received that Daytime Emmy; Trebek’s final season at the helm of Jeopardy! also won Outstanding Game Show.

Trebek’s adult children Matt and Emily accepted the award on behalf of their father with a speech recorded standing by Trebek’s old podium on the set of Jeopardy!, stood behind the host’s podium on the quiz show’s set, the Associated Press reported.

Alex Trebek’s kids, Emily and Matt, accepted the award for Outstanding Game Show Host on his behalf. Thank you, @DaytimeEmmys! pic.twitter.com/Ji6ipUsNs9 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 26, 2021

“For as long as we can remember, he was always so proud to be a part of Jeopardy!, to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk and the challenge — people had to think,” Matt said. “He loved every bit of it.” Emily added, “He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved, and we know that he not once took it for granted.”

Larry King was awarded his first-ever Daytime Emmy when he won Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for his Larry King Now on Ora TV. King, who died January 21st, 2021, previously received a lifetime achievement award from the Emmys, despite having never won an individual award.

“This last season was a testament to his love for broadcasting,” King’s son Chance said of his father’s win. “As much as he is gone, he is with us in our hearts forever.”

Trebek and King were also both honored during the Daytime Emmy’s “In Memoriam” tribute.