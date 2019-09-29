See Alec Baldwin’s Trump Fret About Impeachment in ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump faced down the threat of impeachment in Saturday Night Live‘s Season 45 cold open.

Despite Baldwin’s insistence that he was “so done” with playing the president on SNL, the show opened with the actor’s Trump phoning his accomplices – Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani, Beck Bennett’s Mike Pence, Aidy Bryant’s William Barr – to fret about the Ukraine scandal.

Baldwin’s Trump eventually dials up Kim Jong-un (played by new cast member Bowen Yang) to ask how the North Korean dictator would “deal with a whistleblower.”

“Oh, that’s easy. You have big ocean in your country? Okay, send whistleblower to the bottom of there,” Jong-un advises.

Popular on Rollingstone

Chris Redd’s Kanye West and Kenan Thompson’s Don King then call the president to inform him that he’s losing the support of “the black wackadoos” over the impending impeachment.

Trump pleads, “Don’t bail on me now, I need my urbans! Kanye, just tell who you want, I don’t care this time. A$AP Rocky again, or that little girl Teriyaki 69?”

Eventually, Trump calls the only person “who could make the whistleblower thing go away,” fictional fixer Ray Donovan, portrayed by actor Liev Schrieber, who alerts that president that Ray Donovan is just a character on TV. “Can you connect me with John Wick?” the president asks.