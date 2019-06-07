Alec Baldwin ‘So Done’ With Portraying Trump on ‘SNL’

The back half of Saturday Night Live‘s Season 44 saw a decrease in cold opens revolving around Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, and as the actor reveals in a new interview, he’s unlikely to reprise the role of the president when SNL returns for Season 45.

“I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t,” Baldwin said of playing Trump in a USA Today interview that published Friday. “They should find somebody who wants to do it.”

When Baldwin first played Trump on SNL, in 2016 and 2017, “that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good.” However, following a season where the SNL cold opens didn’t resonate with viewers or connect comedy-wise as years past – no Trump appearances landed on Rolling Stone‘s list of the best Season 44 sketches –Baldwin admits, “I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that.”

Baldwin also offered up a pair of suggestions to replace him on SNL: Expert impressionist and former SNL cast member (and Trump portrayer) Darrell Hammond and Anthony Atamanuik, who impersonates Trump on Comedy Central’s The President Show.

“When Anthony Atamanuik [launched The President Show], all these people were attacking me, saying, ‘Oh, your impression sucks and you suck. Please go away,'” Baldwin told USA Today. “It also was something I thought to myself: ‘I really don’t have a lot invested in my Trump impersonation, so please find someone and convince Lorne [Michaels] to replace me.’ I’m completely down with that. Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine. So if [Atamanuik] wants the job, it’s his. He can have it.”

Baldwin added, “SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids.”

The actor was vague about the future of his Trump impression during a Tonight Show visit in April, saying simply, “I just don’t know.”