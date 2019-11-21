Al Pacino Leads Search for Escaped Nazis in First ‘Hunters’ Trailer

Al Pacino leads a group of vigilantes on the hunt for escaped Nazis in the trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Hunters, executive produced by Jordan Peele.

“There comes a time when we all must choose between the light and the darkness,” Pacino’s character tells his squad of everyday people who moonlight as “Nazi Hunters.”

“But when there is great darkness in this world, perhaps a choice is made for us. You know, for eons people like us have been degraded, exterminated. But no more. There is evil among us, and you must remember, this evil starts as but a spot inside of them, then it grows to a stain, then it becomes a scourge.”

Pacino’s monologue is intercut with glimpses at Hunters, which premieres on Amazon’s streaming service in 2020.

“Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America,” the series’ synopsis says. “And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.”

In addition to Pacino, in his first-ever series starring role, Hunters features Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin.