Watch Adam Sandler, Chris Rock Reminisce About ‘SNL’ Firing in Musical Monologue

Adam Sandler returned to Saturday Night Live with a monologue song that both revisited some of his classic SNL characters and poked fun at his firing from the show.

Sandler’s return as host comes nearly 24 years after he was booted from SNL; he first spoke about the great times he had as a cast member before singing “I Was Fired” about the sting of his dismissal.

“Between seasons I heard a nasty rumor that I was getting the sack / I tried to call Lorne Michaels but he never called me back / (I’m joking, he called me),” Sanders sang.

“I was fired, not rehired / Well it made me sad and blue / I told my boy Chris Farley I got fired and he said, ‘Sandman, they fired my ass too.'”

Chris Rock, another SNL alumni, then made a surprise appearance onstage to sing about his experience getting axed from the series.

“I was fired, I was fired by NBC / Then I went on In Living Color / Three weeks later, they took it off TV,” Rock said.

Current (and soon-to-be-former?) SNL cast member Pete Davidson then joined Sandler in singing “I was fired,” only to have Sandler inform he hasn’t been fired… yet. “You weren’t fired,” Sandler said.

Davidson wondered, “I wasn’t? How is that even possible?”

Sandler said, “I don’t know but be patient, it’s coming soon.”

Following his firing from SNL, Sandler went on to become a comedy movie star, appearing in hits like Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and The Waterboy and later securing an eight-movie deal with Netflix.

“I was fired, NBC said I was done,” Sandler sang. “Then I made over $4 billion at the box office, so I guess you can say I won.”