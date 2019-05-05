Watch Adam Sandler Perform Touching Chris Farley Tribute on ‘SNL’

Adam Sandler closed out his return to Saturday Night Live by performing a touching tribute to his friend and fellow cast mate Chris Farley.

Sandler previously played his Farley tribute in his 2018 Netflix stand-up special 100% Fresh, but Saturday’s rendition was especially poignant considering the two comedians were cast members together from 1990 until 1995, when they were both fired. Farley died of a drug overdose in 1997 at the age of 33.

In the song, Sandler reminisced about the first time he met the energetic comedian and sang about Farley’s beloved SNL characters and classic sketches.

“He was a one-man party, you know who I’m talking about: I’m talking about my man, Chris Farley,” Sandler sang.

“On Saturday night, my man would always deliver / Whether he was the bumblebee girl or he was living in a van down by the river / He loved the Bears and Ditka, danced at Chippendale’s with Swayze / When they replaced his Folgers, he went full-on crazy.”

Sandler then touched on his friendship with Farley and shared some emotional memories about the late comedian, including the last time they hung out together and Farley’s funeral.

“Hey buddy, life’s moved on but you still bring us so much joy / Make my kids laugh with your YouTube clips and Tommy Boy / And when they ask me who is the funniest guy I ever knew / I tell them hands down, without a doubt, it’s you.”