Adam Levine, Ryan Tedder to Executive Produce ‘Songland’ TV Competition

NBC has greenlit a new music-related TV talent competition called Songland, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, who serves as a coach for the network’s The Voice, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder are among the show’s executive producers.

Where The Voice develops undiscovered singers, Songland will focus on undiscovered songwriters. The goal is for competitors to work to create a hit for a specific artist of the week. During each episode, five contestants will compete in front of music producers and a recording artist. The artist will pick the three best songwriters, who will then be paired with music producers to develop their tracks.

The 11-episode series will feature one winner per episode, and each winner will have his or her song released as the recording artist featured in the episode’s next single.

The first episode’s recording artist of the week is Charlie Puth. The debut show will also feature Ryan Tedder, songwriter Ester Dean and country singer-songwriter Shane McNally. The network has not yet announced an air date for the series.