Watch Adam Lambert Return to ‘American Idol’ to Belt ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Adam Lambert returned to the American Idol stage to perform Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” alongside Season 18 contestant Dimitrius Graham Sunday.

Though they performed a truncated version of the classic track, Lambert and Graham did not skimp on any of the bombast. The pair traded verses early on while Graham did an excellent job anchoring the famous opera section while receiving an assist from a small choir of back-up singers. With digital fireworks blazing in the background, Lambert and Graham roared through the song’s ending before bringing it to a close with the poignant refrain, “Nothing really matters, nothing really matters to me.”

Lambert famously auditioned for Season Eight of American Idol with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and on the season finale, he and eventual winner Kris Allen sang “We Are the Champions” alongside Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor. Following a string of solo albums, Lambert reunited with May and Taylor and began touring under the moniker “Queen + Adam Lambert.” The group is set to embark on a North American tour July 10th in Vancouver.

As for Graham, the budding singer made it to the Top 10 of the competition, but was eliminated just before the Queen special, on which Lambert served as a mentor. The finalists for Season 18 of American Idol were Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy, with Hardy winning the competition.