Adam Driver, Halsey Set for First ‘SNL’ of 2020

Adam Driver is set to host the first new episode of Saturday Night Live in 2020 on January 25th, with Halsey returning as musical guest.

The actor’s return to SNL follows the Rolling Stone cover star‘s active final months of 2019, which saw Driver’s award-worthy turn in Marriage Story, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Report. Driver’s hosting gig was revealed during the latest episode of SNL, which featured Eddie Murphy’s taking on those duties for the first time in 35 years.

Driver previously hosted SNL twice—in 2016 and in 2018—while their show together in January will mark Halsey’s third appearance as musical guest on SNL. In February, she was both host and musical guest of SNL. She made her SNL musical guest debut in 2018 and made a cameo during Lil Wayne’s set on the series.

Halsey’s SNL performance will come just a week after the release of her third studio album Manic which comes out January 17th. The 16-track record will feature guests including Alanis Morissette, BTS’ Suga and rapper Dominic Fike.

In her Rolling Stone cover story, Halsey revealed that the album she’s about to release, Manic, is “the first I’ve ever written manic.” She said the LP is a combination of “hip-hop, rock, country, fucking everything — because it’s so manic. It’s soooooo manic. It’s literally just, like, whatever the fuck I felt like making; there was no reason I couldn’t make it.”