Rip Torn, Veteran Actor and ‘Larry Sanders Show’ Star, Dead at 88

Rip Torn ­– whose seven-decade acting career spanned stage, film, TV and voice roles – has died, a rep for the actor confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone. Torn died at his home in Lakeville, Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon. He was 88.

Born Elmore Rual Torn Jr. in Temple, Texas on February 6th, 1931, he graduated from University of Texas, where he studied acting before serving in the United States Army.

Torn moved to Hollywood, California, where he scored his first major acting role in 1956 film, Baby Doll. He later moved to New York and attended the famed Actors Studio, which led to a number of stage roles. He appeared on Broadway 10 times, beginning with his debut in Elia Kazan’s production of Tennessee Williams’ Sweet Bird of Youth in 1959, where he starred alongside Paul Newman and Geraldine Page, whom Torn was later married to until her death in 1987. Torn was nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Tom Junior in the production and won a Theater World Award.

Torn starred in a number of films, including The Cincinnati Kid (1965), Payday (1973) and 1983’s Cross Creek, for which he garnered an Oscar nomination. His breakout comedic role came by way of portraying defense attorney Bob Diamond in Albert Brooks’ 1991 film, Defending Your Life.

In recent years, he became renowned for portraying talk show producer Artie on The Larry Sanders Show. Torn was nominated for six consecutive Emmys for his role, winning for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1996. The high profile portrayal led to several late-career roles, including appearances on TV shows 30 Rock and Will & Grace along with film spots in Men in Black, Wonder Boys and others alongside a number of voice roles. He starred in close to 200 on-screen roles over the course of his career.

