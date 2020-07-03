 Actor Okieriete Onaodowan on 'Hamilton' Audition in 'The First Time' - Rolling Stone
‘The First Time’ With Actor Okieriete Onaodowan

‘Hamilton’ performer talks about audition experience, earning “Oak” nickname, first time attending a Broadway show

Broadway may still be shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans hoping to catch the hit musical Hamilton can stream it online beginning July 3rd on Disney+. As TV critic Alan Sepinwall recently wrote of this new filmed version of the stage production: “Each song, each scene seems meant for now. It’s not that Lin-Manuel Miranda and his collaborators were prescient, but that we’re a nation built on tragedy as much as triumph, and history has a nasty way of repeating itself. Still, by changing the lens through which we view that history, Hamilton points the way to what we hope can be a better future.”

In our latest “In My Room” episode, actor Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan — who originated the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the hit show — shares his Hamilton audition experience, how he got his “Oak” nickname, his first time attending a Broadway show, his first time quitting a job, his first nude photo shoot. He also discusses performing in playwright Young Jean Lee’s 2009 production of The Shipment, his love of comic books (especially the Hulk) and more.

Onaodowan currently plays Dean Miller in the ABC drama Station 19 (created by Shonda Rhimes) and has a supporting role in John Krasinski’s forthcoming A Quiet Place, Part II, which is currently set to release in September.

In This Article: Broadway musical, Hamilton, The First Time

