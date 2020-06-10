 'What We Do in the Shadows' Actor Harvey Guillen: 'The First Time' - Rolling Stone
‘The First Time’ With Actor Harvey Guillén

The ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ actor on queer identity and meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda for the first time

In undead mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillén plays Guillermo — the wallflower “familiar” to a quartet of vamps who get one another’s nerves while sharing a house on Staten Island. Before the , we caught up with the actor for our latest “The First Time” video series. In it, he tells us about auditioning for the show, fan reactions, and meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda (who shared his love of the series on Twitter) for the first time.

First, he explains that he decided he wanted to be an actor when he was a kid and he saw the musical Annie on TV. “Mom, I want to be that,” he said. “I want to be an orphan.”

Guillén, who identifies as queer, says he’s proud that “all the characters in the show are as well. “It’s just part of who they are.” He goes on to explains that the vampire “Laszlo has an orgy, or threesome, with another male vampire. … It’s never a topic of conversation.” He also shares a story about a transgender fan who confided that they’re living in quarantine at home with their homophobic parents. “They reached out and said, ‘I watch the show every week, and it’s my only escape during this hard time.'” Guillén explained to the fan: “It’s temporary; this feeling you have is temporary and you will come out the other side.”

The Season 2 finale of What We Do in the Shadows is on FX on Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

