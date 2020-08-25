Aaron Sorkin Announces ‘West Wing’ Special to Benefit When We All Vote

The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin has partnered with HBO Max for a new West Wing special, starring the original cast of the Emmy Award-winning television series, together for the first time in 17 years.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will debut on the streaming service this fall, and as the name suggests, it will be benefiting the non-profit organization When We All Vote, co-chaired by Michelle Obama and founded to increase participation in American elections. WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote in conjunction with the event.

The special, directed and executive produced by Thomas Schlamme, will feature a theatrically staged presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season. Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will all reprise their roles from the series and Michelle Obama will deliver a message along with it.

“Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election,” Sorkin said in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, added: “With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time. Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”