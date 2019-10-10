Watch Aaron Paul Recap ‘Breaking Bad’ in Under Three Minutes on ‘Kimmel’

It’s been a while since Breaking Bad aired its tumultuous series finale, but luckily Aaron Paul remembers everything that happened on the show’s five seasons. The actor, who returns as Jesse Pinkman in Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to recap the entire show in less than three minutes.

In the segment Kimmel asks the actor to catch everyone up on what happened before the events of El Camino. “Yeah, I mean, a lot of stuff happened,” Paul replies. “Maybe you could just go through it quickly and give a basics rundown,” Kimmel says. Paul keeps it simple, even as the plot becomes more and more complicated, kicking things off with, “So there’s this chemistry teacher, named Walt, who gets cancer.” If you’re able to follow his explanation, which involves using actors’ real names or their other well-known characters, then you’ve probably already watched Breaking Bad.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie picks up where the action of the finale left off, with Jesse on the run in his El Camino. Paul also sat down with Kimmel to discuss making the film and to reveal a never-before-seen clip from the movie.

El Camino drops on Netflix October 11th and will play in theaters in 68 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Albuquerque. El Camino is also set to air on AMC — the network that broadcast Breaking Bad — early next year.