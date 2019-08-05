‘90210’ Cast Members Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling Plot National Tour

Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, two prominent former cast members of the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210, have announced a new live talk show tour, “Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember.”

The two actresses, who played Kelly Taylor and Donna Martin on the show, will visit cities across the U.S. for an interactive show “filled with memories and laughs, and of course a ton of fun,” according to a press release.

“Tori and I have been dreaming up this tour for a long time,” said Garth. “We’ve wanted to have that one-on-one experience with our fans who have supported us throughout the years. Each night on stage, we’re going to have a brand new show, sharing laughs, playing games, drinking a cocktail, answering your questions and, of course, telling you all of our 90210 stories. What could be better than hitting the road with my best friend?”

Spelling added, “I love the relationship I have with my best friend Jennie. No one makes me laugh harder than she does. We have such amazing stories to tell. Now, we get to share our special friendship with our fans LIVE! Bring your BFF and come enjoy an interactive experience with me and my BFF. It’ll definitely be a night to remember!”

The tour announcement coincides with a new spin-off series, BH90210, which follows the original 90210 cast playing “heightened” versions of themselves as they try to plan a 90210 reunion. The show, produced by and starring Garth and Spelling, premieres August 7th at 9/10c on FOX.

Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Live: A Night to Remember Tour Dates

November 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

November 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

November 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Hall of Oakland

November 14 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

November 15 – Foxwoods, CT @ Fox Theater

November 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

November 17 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

November 19 – Westbury, NY @ Westbury Music Hall

November 20 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Center

November 21 – Reading, PA @ Santander PAC

November 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata

November 23 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

November 24 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre