Police Officer Recalls His Rescue From World Trade Center in ‘9/11: One Day in America’ Clip

A police officer recounts his harrowing rescue from the rubble of the World Trade Center in a new clip from National Geographic’s upcoming docuseries, 9/11: One Day in America, premiering August 29th.

In the video — from the final episode of the series — Officer Will Jimeno remembers being pulled out by an array of rescue workers, including someone he knew from the Police Academy. His story is paired with actual footage of the event.

“I felt like, ‘It’s somebody I know,’” Jimeno says. “And that meant a lot to me, just him saying, ‘Hold on buddy, you’re going to make it out.’”

Jimeno goes on to remember the moment right after when he looked up and saw the Twin Towers were no longer there: “I asked, ‘Where is everything?’ And a firefighter said, ‘It’s all gone, kid.’”

9/11: One Day in America is set to air over four consecutive nights, starting on the 29th at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT (the series will re-air on September 10th and 11th). The series was directed by Daniel Bogado and uses first-person narratives of first-responders and survivors, along with a trove of archival footage (some of which has never been seen before), to tell the story of that day.