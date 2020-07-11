 See Tina Fey Chastise Non-Mask Wearers in '30 Rock' Reunion Teaser - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next This $60 Device Can Sanitize Your Phone in Just Five Minutes Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

See Tina Fey Chastise Non-Mask Wearers in ’30 Rock’ Reunion Teaser

30 Rock: A One-Time Special premieres July 16th

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tina Fey’s Liz Lemon chastises New Yorkers for not wearing face masks in the new teaser for 30 Rock: A One-Time Special, premiering July 16th on NBC.

“No mask, hotshot?,” Lemon berates one New Yorker as she wears two masks: A standard purple one, then another underneath with a photo of her yelling mouth.

The hourlong, commercial-free special — which doubles as NBC’s television upfront pitch to advertisers — virtually (due to COVID-19) reunites Fey with original cast members Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, and others.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” Fey and Robert Carlock, the executive producers of 30 Rock, said in a statement following news of the sitcom’s return after ending in 2013. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

In June, Fey and Carlock asked that multiple episodes of 30 Rock that featured characters in blackface be removed from streaming services, digital platforms and syndication.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey wrote in a statement to companies that streamed or sold the show.

“I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness.”

In This Article: 30 Rock, NBC

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.