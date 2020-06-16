 '30 Rock' Returns to NBC for Remote One-Hour Special - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next 'Palm Springs' Trailer: Andy Samberg Creates a Time Loop in Paradise Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

’30 Rock’ Returns to NBC for Remote One-Hour Special

Liz Lemon and the rest of the gang are back on July 16th

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
(l-r) Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, Alec Baldwin as Jack Donaghy.

'30 Rock' and its original cast will return for a one-hour special on July 16th

Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via /

30 Rock is back for one night only on NBC.

The hour-long commercial-free special, which will double as a television upfront pitch to advertisers, will air Thursday, July 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET and star original cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. (The special will also be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and CNBC, and will be available to stream on NBC’s online service Peacock beginning Friday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m.) Oz Rodriguez will serve as the director of the special.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” Fey and Robert Carlock, the executive producers of 30 Rock, said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

The special will also feature guest appearances from talent across NBC’s brand, and will highlight new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, Syfy, E!, and Bravo.

30 Rock originally aired on NBC from October 2006 to January 2013, garnering 16 Emmy Awards including three in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series; the show is currently the record-holder for most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: 30 Rock, Tina Fey

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.