’30 Rock’ Returns to NBC for Remote One-Hour Special

30 Rock is back for one night only on NBC.

The hour-long commercial-free special, which will double as a television upfront pitch to advertisers, will air Thursday, July 16th at 8:00 p.m. ET and star original cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more. (The special will also be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and CNBC, and will be available to stream on NBC’s online service Peacock beginning Friday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m.) Oz Rodriguez will serve as the director of the special.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” Fey and Robert Carlock, the executive producers of 30 Rock, said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

The special will also feature guest appearances from talent across NBC’s brand, and will highlight new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, Syfy, E!, and Bravo.

30 Rock originally aired on NBC from October 2006 to January 2013, garnering 16 Emmy Awards including three in a row for Outstanding Comedy Series; the show is currently the record-holder for most Emmy nominations in one season for any comedy series.