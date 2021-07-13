‘The Crown,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Score Major 2021 Emmy Nominations

The Crown, I May Destroy You, Hacks, and Mare of Easttown all secured multiple nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, which will air on September 19th on CBS.

The Crown and The Mandalorian led all nominees with 24 each, and both will vie for Outstanding Drama Series against The Boys, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pose, and This Is Us.

The Crown’s ensemble cast scored an array of nominations, with stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin receiving nods for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, while Josh O’Connor is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama. Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emerald Fennell were all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama; Tobias Menzies picked up an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama nod; and Claire Foy and Charles Dance were both nominated for their guest appearances.

Along with Colman and Corrin, the Lead Actress in a Drama category boasts Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Mj Rodriguez for Pose, and Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country. And alongside O’Connor in the Lead Actor in a Drama category is Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country, Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton, Billy Porter for Pose, and Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason.

Over in the comedy categories, Hacks picked up 15 nods, while Ted Lasso earned 20. Both will compete for Outstanding Comedy Series against Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method, and Pen15. Hacks star Jean Smart was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (she’s also up for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown), while Hannah Einbinder was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins for an Outstanding Supporting Actor.

In Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Smart will compete against Andy Bryant for Shrill, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Allison Janney for Mom, and Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish. Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, meanwhile, picked up a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination, and he’ll compete against Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, William H. Macy for Shameless, and Kenan Thompson for Kenan.

After being snubbed at the Golden Globes, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You earned nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Coel (she also earned individual directing and writing nominations). I May Destroy You will be up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series against Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad, and WandaVision.

WandaVision led the Limited or Anthology Series categories with 23 nominations, while Mare of Easttown picked up 16. Coel, Elizabeth Olsen of WandaVision and Mare’s Kate Winslet will compete for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie against Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit. The Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category boasts WandaVision’s Paul Bettany, The Undoing’s Hugh Grant, Halston’s Ewan McGregor, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.

73rd Emmy Nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

Billy Porter – Pose

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez – Pose

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow – Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

O.T. Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan – This is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell – The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant – Shrill

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney – Mom

Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actress Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Lin-Manuel MIranda – Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision

Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo – Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actor Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff – Hamilton

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Anthony Ramos – Hamilton

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

The Late Show

Outstanding Competition Program

Amazing Race

Nailed It!

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 — Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote