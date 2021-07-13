‘The Crown,’ ‘I May Destroy You,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Score Major 2021 Emmy Nominations

The Crown, I May Destroy You, Hacks, and Mare of Easttown all secured multiple nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards, which will air on September 19th on CBS.
The Crown and The Mandalorian led all nominees with 24 each, and both will vie for Outstanding Drama Series against The Boys, Bridgerton, Lovecraft Country, The Handmaid’s Tale, Pose, and This Is Us.
The Crown’s ensemble cast scored an array of nominations, with stars Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin receiving nods for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama, while Josh O’Connor is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama. Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Emerald Fennell were all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama; Tobias Menzies picked up an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama nod; and Claire Foy and Charles Dance were both nominated for their guest appearances.
Along with Colman and Corrin, the Lead Actress in a Drama category boasts Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid’s Tale, Mj Rodriguez for Pose, and Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country. And alongside O’Connor in the Lead Actor in a Drama category is Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us, Jonathan Majors for Lovecraft Country, Regé-Jean Page for Bridgerton, Billy Porter for Pose, and Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason.
Over in the comedy categories, Hacks picked up 15 nods, while Ted Lasso earned 20. Both will compete for Outstanding Comedy Series against Black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Kominsky Method, and Pen15. Hacks star Jean Smart was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (she’s also up for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Mare of Easttown), while Hannah Einbinder was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins for an Outstanding Supporting Actor.
In Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, Smart will compete against Andy Bryant for Shrill, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Allison Janney for Mom, and Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish. Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis, meanwhile, picked up a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination, and he’ll compete against Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, William H. Macy for Shameless, and Kenan Thompson for Kenan.
After being snubbed at the Golden Globes, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You earned nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Coel (she also earned individual directing and writing nominations). I May Destroy You will be up for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series against Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit, The Underground Railroad, and WandaVision.
WandaVision led the Limited or Anthology Series categories with 23 nominations, while Mare of Easttown picked up 16. Coel, Elizabeth Olsen of WandaVision and Mare’s Kate Winslet will compete for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie against Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit. The Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category boasts WandaVision’s Paul Bettany, The Undoing’s Hugh Grant, Halston’s Ewan McGregor, and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.
73rd Emmy Nominees
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez – Pose
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow – Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Max Minghella – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
O.T. Fagbenle – The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan – This is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Madeline Brewer – The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Aunjanue Ellis – Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell – The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant – Shrill
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney – Mom
Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez – The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins – Hacks
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt – Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed – Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser – The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift – Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Lead Actress Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Lead Actor Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Lin-Manuel MIranda – Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr. – Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Moses Ingram – The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo – Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster – The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu – I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff – Hamilton
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos – Hamilton
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
The Late Show
Outstanding Competition Program
Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding TV Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 — Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote