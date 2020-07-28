2020 Emmy Nominations: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Good Place’ Earn Multiple Looks

Watchmen, Succession and The Good Place will compete for some of the biggest prizes at the 2020 Emmy Awards, airing September 20th on ABC.
Watchmen led all nominees with 26 nods, including Outstanding Limited Series/Movie, as well as a Lead Actress in a Limited Series nomination for Regina King, Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Jeremy Irons and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jean Smart. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo and Louis Gossett Jr. will all also vie for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for their turns on the show.
Meanwhile, Succession and Ozark led the drama category with 18 nominations each. Both are up for Outstanding Drama Series, while Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong picked up Outstanding Lead Actor looks for Succession, as did Jason Bateman for Ozark. Succession also scored several supporting actor/actress nods for Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfayden. With Game of Thrones no longer in the running, the Outstanding Drama category is wide open this year, with Succession and Ozark competing against Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian and Stranger Things.
In the Lead Actor category, Cox, Strong and Bateman are up against last year’s winner, Billy Porter for Pose, as well as Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us and Steve Carell for The Morning Show. For Lead Actress, Jodie Comer is up against her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh — as well as The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Euphoria’s Zendaya.
In the comedy world, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel once again led the way with 20 total nods, although The Good Place picked up an impressive six for its final season after being largely ignored by the Emmys throughout its run. Both shows will compete for Outstanding Comedy against Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, Schitt’s Creek and What We Do in the Shadows.
The Good Place’s haul also included a Lead Actor look for Ted Danson and first-time nominations for D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper (plus an Outstanding Guest Actress look for Maya Rudolph). In the Best Actor category, Danson will face off against Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek and Ramy Youssef for Ramy. Meanwhile, the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category boasts Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for Mrs. Maisel, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, Issa Rae for Insecure and Traces Ellis Ross for Black-ish.
Despite piling up the nominations in the limited series categories, Watchmen will still face some stiff competition. For Outstanding Limited Series, it’s up against Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable and Unorthodox. In the Lead Actress category, King will compete against Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Shira Haas for Unorthodox, Octavia Spencer for Self Made and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere. And for Lead Actor, Irons is up against Hugh Jackman for Bad Education, Paul Mescal for Normal People, Jeremy Pope for Hollywood and Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True.
2020 Emmy Nominees in Major Categories
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Porter- Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Lead Actor in Limited Series/Movie
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Lead Actress in Limited Series/Movie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen
Octavia Spence – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark
Sarah Snook – Succession
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie
Holland Taylor – Hollywood
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Jean Smart – Watchmen
Outstanding Variety Talk
The Daily Show
Full Frontal
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight
Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Reality Competition
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice