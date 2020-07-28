2020 Emmy Nominations: ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Good Place’ Earn Multiple Looks

Watchmen, Succession and The Good Place will compete for some of the biggest prizes at the 2020 Emmy Awards, airing September 20th on ABC.

Watchmen led all nominees with 26 nods, including Outstanding Limited Series/Movie, as well as a Lead Actress in a Limited Series nomination for Regina King, Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Jeremy Irons and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Jean Smart. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo and Louis Gossett Jr. will all also vie for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for their turns on the show.

Meanwhile, Succession and Ozark led the drama category with 18 nominations each. Both are up for Outstanding Drama Series, while Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong picked up Outstanding Lead Actor looks for Succession, as did Jason Bateman for Ozark. Succession also scored several supporting actor/actress nods for Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfayden. With Game of Thrones no longer in the running, the Outstanding Drama category is wide open this year, with Succession and Ozark competing against Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian and Stranger Things.

In the Lead Actor category, Cox, Strong and Bateman are up against last year’s winner, Billy Porter for Pose, as well as Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us and Steve Carell for The Morning Show. For Lead Actress, Jodie Comer is up against her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh — as well as The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Ozark’s Laura Linney, The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston and Euphoria’s Zendaya.

In the comedy world, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel once again led the way with 20 total nods, although The Good Place picked up an impressive six for its final season after being largely ignored by the Emmys throughout its run. Both shows will compete for Outstanding Comedy against Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, Schitt’s Creek and What We Do in the Shadows.

The Good Place’s haul also included a Lead Actor look for Ted Danson and first-time nominations for D’Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper (plus an Outstanding Guest Actress look for Maya Rudolph). In the Best Actor category, Danson will face off against Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek and Ramy Youssef for Ramy. Meanwhile, the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category boasts Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini for Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan for Mrs. Maisel, Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek, Issa Rae for Insecure and Traces Ellis Ross for Black-ish.

Despite piling up the nominations in the limited series categories, Watchmen will still face some stiff competition. For Outstanding Limited Series, it’s up against Little Fires Everywhere, Mrs. America, Unbelievable and Unorthodox. In the Lead Actress category, King will compete against Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Shira Haas for Unorthodox, Octavia Spencer for Self Made and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere. And for Lead Actor, Irons is up against Hugh Jackman for Bad Education, Paul Mescal for Normal People, Jeremy Pope for Hollywood and Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True.

2020 Emmy Nominees in Major Categories

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Porter- Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Traces Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Lead Actor in Limited Series/Movie

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Lead Actress in Limited Series/Movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spence – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark

Sarah Snook – Succession

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Jean Smart – Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk

The Daily Show

Full Frontal

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight

Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice