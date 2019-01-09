‘2 Dope Queens’ Announce Four More HBO Specials

Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson will return to HBO on February 8th with four more 2 Dope Queens specials. It follows the first run of four specials last year, which were based off their now finished podcast of the same name.

Filmed at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, the forthcoming specials will feature a mixture of interviews and stand-up, all hosted by Williams and Robinson. Each episode will be themed: fashion, nostalgia, music and “regal AF” will be explored across the hour-long episodes. Special guests will include Lupita Nyong’o, Janet Mock, Lizzo, Keegan-Michael Key and Daniel Radcliffe, along with a few stand-up comedians performing quick sets throughout each show. It will air on Fridays at 11pm EST on HBO for four weeks straight.

Williams and Robinson launched their podcast in 2016, with the final episode airing in November with special guest Michelle Obama. Prior to the podcast’s launch, Williams began making a name for herself as a correspondent for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and has since made several film and television appearances, including Girls and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Robinson has similarly begun moving towards more screen time, starring in the Netflix film Ibiza and appearing in the series I Love DIck and Search Party. She also authored the You Can’t Touch My Hair.

The first season of 2 Dope Queens featured appearances from Jon Stewart, Sarah Jessica Parker, Uzo Aduba and Tituss Burgess. John Early, Aparna Nancherla and Michelle Buteau delivered a few of the stand-up portions from the series.