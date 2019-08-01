Everyone’s Asking Who Killed Bryce Walker in ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Trailer

Netflix released the teaser trailer for the third season of teen drama 13 Reasons Why. The new season – the series’ second-to-last, as Netflix revealed the show will conclude following Season 4 – will premiere August 23rd.

At the end of season two, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and his friends were shouldering the burden of their classmate Tyler, who nearly committed an unthinkable act at Spring Fling. Now, eight months later, the teens are suddenly faced with the disappearance and death of football player Bryce Walker after the Homecoming game. Bryce’s death, and the mystery behind who killed him, threatens to expose Clay’s cover-up and put his friends at risk.

“Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery,” the Season 3 synopsis states.

“But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

13 Reasons Why Season 3 also stars Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, Ross Butler, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Steven Weber and Amy Hargreaves. Brenda Strong appears in the trailer as Bryce Walker’s mother, and newcomer Grace Saif joins the cast this season as Ani.

13 Reasons Why‘s fourth and final season will depict the cast’s graduation from Liberty High.