’13 Reasons Why’ Announces Final-Season Premiere Date

Netflix has revealed that the final season of 13 Reasons Why will premiere on the streaming platform June 5th, wrapping up three years of the popular and controversial teen drama.

The teaser that accompanied the announcement gave little in hints as to what to expect from the show’s fourth and final season, instead focusing on the 13 Reasons Why cast’s emotional final table read from last year. The clip does include a scene of the Liberty High School students at senior prom, as well as one last behind-the-scenes day on set before the show called it a wrap.

For the season’s plot, Netflix was able to offer only this log line: “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s senior class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

13 Reasons Why Season 4 will see the return of cast members Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Ross Butler, Devin Druid, Timothy Granaderos, Anne Winters, Deaken Bluman, Tyler Barnhardt, Austin Aaron, Inde Navarrette, RJ Brown, Steven Weber, Brenda Strong, Amy Hargreaves, Josh Hamilton, and Mark Pellegrino. Jan Luis Castellanos will also be featured in Season 4, as Diego Torres.