Liberty High Says Goodbye in ’13 Reasons Why’ Final Season Trailer

Seniors will graduate June 5th on Netflix

13 Reasons Why is coming to a close, with the Liberty High students preparing for graduation and readying themselves for goodbye.

In the trailer for the show’s final season, premiering June 5th on Netflix, a group of friends from the senior class led by Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) come to terms with the past four years and the dangerous secrets they’ve buried. One day at school, the students come across a disturbing message written on the wall of the lockers, one that makes the choices they’ve made in their past unavoidable for the future.

“I look at you, Clay, and I see a kid who’s paying a very high price — and I don’t even know what for,” Clay is told in the trailer, as he faces down overwhelming and disturbing nightmares.

The final season of 13 Reasons Why is premiering in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn, so to celebrate graduating the high school class of 2020, the show has partnered with the scholarship app Scholly to give away $50,000 in college scholarships to 10 students. Scholarships will be rewarded to students who have demonstrated leadership in mental health awareness and advocacy, along with other areas of student wellness. Students can apply on Scholly’s website; entries must be submitted by June 5th, 2020.

