15 Leaked Ads to Watch Before the Super Bowl

Pass the chicken wings!

As Super Bowl LIV draws ever closer, the companies who shelled out the big bucks for ad time cleverly “leak” their spots ahead of the big game in order to get the most bang for their buck (which costs a reported $5.6 million of them this year).

As a result, here’s an overview of some of the commercials you’ll feast your drunk eyes on Sunday night, from explorations in space courtesy Olay and Sodastream, to major celebrities (Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston, Taraji P. Henson) and regular folks like you and me (get your tissues ready to hear about Google’s “Loretta”). With a focus on silly humor and nods at issues ranging from sexism to climate change, these are the spots that will have everyone talking in between in the Big Game.

soda stream mars water

Youtube

SodaStream: “Sodastream Discovers Water on Mars”

Bill, Bill, Bill! SodaStream’s Big Game ad imagines a mission to mars and the astounding discovery of precious water on its surface with the help of the beloved Bill Nye and real life astronaut badass Alyssa Carson (who, at 18, is the youngest person training to go into space). Aside from the fact that it’s full of murky science at best (where’s Neil deGrasse Tyson when you need him?) and Nye’s fraction of a second-length cameo, it’s about time brainy science nerds had their Super day in the sun.

olay women in space

Youtube

Olay: “#MakeSpaceForWomen”

Keeping with this year’s mini-trend of space exploration, Olay’s hectic ad features the likes of Katie Couric, Taraji P. Henson, and Lily Singh in a spot that not only tackles sexist tropes, but promotes a charity hashtag. Aside from a button on a spaceship that looks like a container of Olay (?) and flat-as-earth jokes that portray the characters as ignorant (Singh: “There is so much space up here!”), the ad’s biggest highlight is that it’s all for a good cause.

avocados from mexico

Youtube

Avocados From Mexico: “The Avocados From Mexico Shopping Network”

An annual Super Sunday ad staple, it’s that time of year again when the company known as Avocados From Mexico to blow what’s presumably the majority of their marketing budget on a weird-ass commercial. This one lampoons networks a la QVC with a bevy of accessories for your precious avocado. It all adds up to an urge to grab some limes and concoct some fresh guac.

her missy elliott

Youtube

Pepsi: “Zero Sugar. Done Right.”

What do you get when you fill a Super Bowl spot with gaudy CGI, a sleepy cover of the Rolling Stones classic “Paint it Black” and feature Missy Elliott but barely let her rap? Vid of any sweetness, this commercial resembles the Zero Sugar brand of soda it’s promoting. It’s a wasted opportunity, especially considering it also features the acclaimed musician H.E.R., squandering the extreme talent of two major musical forces, all for the sake of bland sod. For a company known for their proud commercial history (MJ! Britney Spears!), Missy and H.E.R. deserved something sweeter.

bryan cranston mountain dew shining

Youtube

Mountain Dew: “Zero Sugar, as Good as the Original”

From one sugarless soda to another, this Mountain Dew ad promises that their sugar-free beverage is just as good as the original, and uses Bryan Cranston to reenact The Shining (which happens to celebrate its 40th anniversary this coming May) to bring that point home. Featuring the Breaking Bad star as both Jack Nicholson’s character (and the two creepy twins!), as well as a cameo by Tracee Ellis Ross, this funny spot is solid for a good (bubbly) belly laugh.

audi maisie williams

Youtube

Audi: “Audi Presents: Let It Go”

Starring Game of Thrones’ very own Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), this ad for the luxury automobile is apparently advocating tuning out of the horrors of catastrophic climate change all while you’re driving in your — cue Price Is Right voice — brand new electric car! Filmed in smog city (a.k.a. Los Angeles) and featuring a song that was popular about six years ago (enough with Frozen, already!), it appears climate change doesn’t seem all that bad when you just starred in one of the most popular television shows in recent history.

ellen alexa

Youtube

Amazon: “#BeforeAlexa”

The gargantuan life force that is Amazon used all of the money that the company doesn’t spend on taxes to produce this impressive spot that imagines life without that spying mechanism they cleverly dubbed Alexa, all told by traversing through history. From royal jesters to dragons and wagon trains, each stand-alone glimpse into the past is movie quality and it’s bookended by the starpower of Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi. For a company that has changed the face of consumer culture and taken over our day-to-day lives (whether we like it or not), we should have seen a richly executed spot coming. What else are they gonna do with our Prime dollars?

 

chrissy teigen john legend

Youtube

Genesis: “Going Away Party, Featuring John Legend and Chrissy Teigen”

From one real life couple to another. Starring America’s relatable Twitter sweetheart Chrissy Teigen alongside her husband, John “Sexiest Man Alive” Legend, this ad for Genesis showcases a fancy shmancy affair hosted by Teigen, who shows off her trademark acid-tongued wit and willingness to poke fun at herself. Come for the power couple and stay for Teigen tearing her party pals to shreds.

cheetos mc hammer

Youtube

Cheetos: “Can’t Touch This”

Hammer time! Exactly 30 years ago, MC Hammer released his magnum opus “U Can’t Touch This” and the world has never been the same since. This year, MC is back in the spotlight as the fun and cheesy song is utilized by the fun and cheesy snack Cheetos. It’s all for commercial hawking their new popcorn that goofs on those dusty orange hands you annoying get after gorging on a bag of the chemical cheese snacks. For Hammer, the song is a gift that keeps on giving and for us, it’ll mark three decades with it stuck in our cheesy noggins. It all makes us say, “Oh my Lord!”

jimmy fallon michelob ultra

Youtube

Michelob Light: “Jimmy Works It Out”

Here’s Jimmy! If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to hang out with Jimmy Fallon and John Cena, Michelob Light designed this ad featuring the television host and wrestler-turned-actor pushing fitness limits to the max, all in the name of light beer. Featuring cameos from Fallon’s Tonight Show house band the Roots to athletes ranging from marathoner Usain Bolt to golf ace Brooks Koepka and the beach volleyballer Kerri Walsh Jennings, it’s all worth the sweat.

hyundai sonata

Youtube

Hyundai: “Smaht Pahk”

The Patriots may not have made the Super Bowl LIV, but New Englanders will be squarely in the spotlight on Sunday in this Boston-centric Big Game ad for Hyundai. The car company, showing off their automatic parking feature, recruited every Boston legend they could muster, from Matt Damon, Chris Evans, John Krasinski, David “Big Papi” Ortiz, and even Rachel Dratch (known for playing Denise in the Saturday Night Live sketch Boston Teens). A clever idea makes the whole joyful affair a downright wicked pissah.

post malone bud light

Youtube

Bud Light “#PostyStore: Inside Post’s Brain”

Like it or not, Post Malone is currently one of music’s biggest stars following a bevy of Number One smashes, most recently with the earworm “Circles.” As a result, Bud Light recruited the artist with their answer to the recent trend of hard seltzers, pushing the perfect product for fans of White Claw who wished that it tasted like watered-down beer. Kudos to Malone for a funny performance, because something about the way he says “Got any pretzels?” makes all the nonsense worthwhile.

planters mr peanut

Youtube

Planter’s: “Road Trip”

There’s a pressing matter that’s on everyone’s minds, and no, I’m not talking about the presidential election, climate change, or how bad the Cats movie is. It’s the news that broke last week that Planter’s killed of the nutty face of its historic company, the humble Mr. Peanut. On Super Sunday, they reveal the monocled nut perished in an amusing… car accident? Bordering on bad taste, it’s a bizarre commercial based on a bizarre idea, but after successfully getting much of the nation talking, hopefully their next campaign focuses on Mr. Peanut coming back to life.

google loretta

Youtube

Google: “Loretta”

We’re not crying, you’re crying. This Big Game spot courtesy of Google fills this year’s tearjerker category with a gut punch that (presumably) depicts a real woman named Loretta and her sweetheart whose memory is fading. The super-simple commercial — just pictures and text on a stark, white background — effectively humanizes the multibillion dollar cooperation, which is exactly what that pesky conglomerate wanted. Either way, we won’t soon forget Loretta either.

Youtube

Doritos: “Can’t Nobody Tell Sam Elliott Nothin'”

Round up those horses from out back! Doritos knows full well if you need an actor to play a cowboy, you recruit Sam Elliott. This rootin’ tootin’ teaser for a Big Game ad set to premiere on Super Sunday showcases the gruff cowboy communicating solely through the lyrics of Lil Nas X, hot off of a record-shattering year. Whether or not the rapper shows up in the final ad — or if it’ll even be about chips at all — is to be determined. Regardless, it’s Elliott’s poetic reading of the lyrics to the smash “Old Town Road” that makes it all worthwhile.

