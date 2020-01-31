15 Leaked Ads to Watch Before the Super Bowl

As Super Bowl LIV draws ever closer, the companies who shelled out the big bucks for ad time cleverly “leak” their spots ahead of the big game in order to get the most bang for their buck (which costs a reported $5.6 million of them this year).

As a result, here’s an overview of some of the commercials you’ll feast your drunk eyes on Sunday night, from explorations in space courtesy Olay and Sodastream, to major celebrities (Jimmy Fallon, Bryan Cranston, Taraji P. Henson) and regular folks like you and me (get your tissues ready to hear about Google’s “Loretta”). With a focus on silly humor and nods at issues ranging from sexism to climate change, these are the spots that will have everyone talking in between in the Big Game.