Summer TV Preview 2019: From ‘Big Little Lies’ to ‘The Dark Crystal’

Remember when Fall was the season when the rush of new TV series and returning favorites kept you glued to your coach? That was so decades ago. Now, thanks to streaming platforms and basic-to-premium cable channels and sub-boutique cable channels and an overall post-Peak TV glut, it’s premiere season all year round! The summer used to be for reruns and the occasional variety special. Flash-forward to 2019, and you’ve got megahit shows about ’80s teens, Oscar-winning actors fretting over murders and the sort of big-budget blockbuster-ish stuff you used to have to go to air-conditioned multiplexes to see. Who needs the beach when you have a new season of Big Little Lies, now with 100% more Meryl Streep?

Below are 36 shows, miniseries and one-offs that we’re looking forward to digging into between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. There’s a mix of high dramas and sketch comedies, true-crime documentaries and historical docudramas, trashy soap operas and teen-angst potboilers, returning favorites and brand new conversation starters. There are even a few network shows that managed to sneak in, because folks can’t live on streaming-binges alone. Consider this your curated guide to the best that summer TV has to offer.