Summer TV Preview 2019: From 'Big Little Lies' to 'The Dark Crystal'

The ‘Deadwood’ movie, the return of ‘Stranger Things,’ miniseries on the Central Park Five and Roger Ailes — 36 shows and specials we’re most excited about this summer

By
David Fear
&
Maria Fontoura
&
Alan Sepinwall

The best in Summer TV 2019 — from 'Stranger Things' to Meryl Streep

Remember when Fall was the season when the rush of new TV series and returning favorites kept you glued to your coach? That was so decades ago. Now, thanks to streaming platforms and basic-to-premium cable channels and sub-boutique cable channels and an overall post-Peak TV glut, it’s premiere season all year round! The summer used to be for reruns and the occasional variety special. Flash-forward to 2019, and you’ve got megahit shows about ’80s teens, Oscar-winning actors fretting over murders and the sort of big-budget blockbuster-ish stuff you used to have to go to air-conditioned multiplexes to see. Who needs the beach when you have a new season of Big Little Lies, now with 100% more Meryl Streep?

Below are 36 shows, miniseries and one-offs that we’re looking forward to digging into between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend. There’s a mix of high dramas and sketch comedies, true-crime documentaries and historical docudramas, trashy soap operas and teen-angst potboilers, returning favorites and brand new conversation starters. There are even a few network shows that managed to sneak in, because folks can’t live on streaming-binges alone. Consider this your curated guide to the best that summer TV has to offer.

What | If

Erik Voake/Netflix

‘What/If’ (Netflix, May 24)

Renée “You Had Me at Hello” Zellweger breaks bad in this new anthology series about dicey decisions and their devastating consequences, courtesy of the creator of ABC’s juicy nighttime soap Revenge. The Oscar winner is a cutthroat, possibly deranged self-help author/venture capitalist who promises her devotees success “at any cost” (the totally-not-ominous title of her famous book). In the case of one young couple, that means an offer straight out of the Indecent Proposal playbook: The writer gets one night with the husband in exchange for a substantial cash injection into the wife’s burgeoning business. What could go wrong? MF

Warrick Page/HBO

‘Deadwood: The Movie’ (HBO, May 31)

Welcome back to fuckin’ Deadwood! It could be combative in the 13 years since the classic HBO Western’s abrupt cancellation, but the long-rumored reunion movie is finally a reality. Most of the surviving cast — including Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, Robin Weigert, Kim Dickens, Gerald McRaney, John Hawkes and more — returns to the muddy thoroughfare for a story set roughly a decade after the series. The town has become more civilized, but not enough to prevent violence and the series’ trademark profanity. AS

GoodOmens_Ep103_Day35_11.05.17_238A8620.cr2Credit: Sophie Mutevelian/BBC

Sophie Mutevelian/BBC

‘Good Omens’ (Amazon Prime, May 31)

He (Michael Sheen) is an angel, the most squeaky-clean of heavenly emissaries. And he (David Tennant) is a demon, who looks like a rock star and raises hell, literally and figuratively. What could make them team up, you wonder? Nothing less than the antichrist hitting his teen years and Armageddon. Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s beloved cult novel gets the grand streaming-TV treatment, complete with a lot of Pythonesque humor, the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse on motorcycles and Jon Hamm at his most Hammiest. DF

Swamp Thing--Ep.101--"Pilot"--Photo Credit: Brownie Harris / 2018 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Brownie Harris/©2018 Warner Bros Entertainment

‘Swamp Thing’ (DC Universe, May 31 )

We have no idea how many people have actually joined DC Universe’s subscription service, or whether an adaptation of a cult comic featuring a brooding existential hero made out of moss and bilge is going to cause a groundswell of new members. But we can say that this brief teaser does a great job of selling the horror aspects and the dripping-lead-character elements (it’s produced by James Wan, who directed both Aquaman and the original Saw, so there you go). A CDC official with the pitch-perfect pulp name Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is investigating a viral outbreak in her native Louisiana backwater town; she meets a doctor (Alec Holland) and later, a strange creature who haunts the bogs. Quicker than you can say “Alan Moore’s run on this title back in the ’80s helped set the foundation for a complete revolution of superhero storytelling,” she begins to suspect there’s a connection between the two. DF

WHEN THEY SEE US

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

‘When They See Us’ (Netflix, May 31 )

Writer-director Ava DuVernay retells the harrowing story of the Central Park Five — the group of black and Hispanic teenagers wrongly convicted in the notorious rape of a white jogger in 1989. Presenting the boys’ family lives, their brutal interrogation by cops and their condemnation in the media, she aims to recast a story that was swept up in a wave of racist, anti-crime hysteria 30 years ago — and is sadly still all too relevant. Expect a gut-punch. MF

Idris Elba as DCI John Luther - Luther _ Season 5, Episode 3 - Photo Credit: Des Willie/BBCAmerica

Des Willie/BBCAmerica

‘Luther,’ Season 5 (BBC America, June 2)

Idris Elba can try on as many hats as he likes — DJ/manny in Turn Up Charlie, genetically-enhanced supervillain in Hobbs & Shaw, kitty crime lord in Cats — but we may love him most as obsessive and emotionally frayed London detective John Luther. Season Five of the gritty drama sees Luther go up against another murderers’ row (literally) of twisted criminals and depraved psychopaths, all while trying to maintain his own sanity. If James Bond isn’t the role Elba was born to play, this one’ll do just fine. MF

Zachary Quinto as Charlie Manx - NOS4A2 _ Season 1, Episode 4 - Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/AMC

Zach Dilgard/AMC

‘NOS4A2’ (AMC, June 2 )

That’s “Nosferatu” for those of you playing at home. This take on Joe Hill’s novel about an artist (Ashleigh Cummings) with “supernatural” powers and the literally soul-sucking serial killer (Zachary Quinto, extra-creepy) should satisfy that horror/mystery/perverse crime procedural craving for most of the summer. There’s also an alternate realm called “Christmasland,” in which every day is a merry winter wonderland and its captive child populace had better stay in the holiday spirit or things are going to be very, very bad. We got chills just writing that last sentence. DF

Perpetual Grace LTD Season 1 Episode 101: Incorrigible

Lewis Jacobs/Epix

‘Perpetual Grace LTD’ (Epix, June 2)

Shades of the Coen brothers inflect this twisty noir, which stars Sir Ben Kingsley as a sinister New Mexico pastor who, along with his worshipful wife (Silver Linings Playbook matriarch Jacki Weaver), has bilked hundreds of unsuspecting parishioners, all recovering addicts, out of $4 million. When a foolhardy grifter (Westworld‘s Jimmi Simpson) schemes with the preacher’s son to steal it, their plan goes awry, unleashing the full, keep-you-up-at-night wrath of “Pa” and “Ma.” MF

THE WEEKLY "The Myth of the Medallion" Episode 2 (Airs Sunday; June 9; 10:00 pm/ep) -- Pictured: (l-r) Emma Fitzsimmons, Young Lee. CR: FX

FX

‘The Weekly’ (FX, June 2)

Ever wonder how the crack journalists and editors at the New York Times whip an investigative story into shape? This FX series promises you a peek at how the “all the news that’s fit to print” sausage gets made, tagging along with reporters as they dive into stories about a school scandal in Louisiana, the collapse of the New York City taxi industry family separations at our nation’s Southern border, among other stories. DF

Netflix

‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 (Netflix, June 5th)

Why, it seems like it was only yesterday that this British heir to The Twilight Zone dropped a choose-your-own-adventure one-off on us. And now, Charlie Brooker’s sci-fi anthology returns with a new three-episode season, complete with its signature technophobia, plot twists and celebrity guest stars. The new stories involve: a pop star (Miley Cyrus!) and the toy-robot avatar with an A.I. based on her personality; current internet boyfriend/Fleabag‘s hot priest Andrew Scott taking his hatred of a social-media platform to violent extremes; and Anthony Mackie and Nicole Behrie as a married couple whose lives are complicated by apps and virtual reality. Prepare for that oh-dear-lord-we’re-all-so-screwed feeling times three. DF

Nino Munoz / NETFLIX

‘Tales of the City’ (Netflix, June 7 )

Armistead Maupin’s trailblazing literary soap about San Francisco in the late Seventies/early Eighties has already had several TV adaptations, first on PBS and then Showtime. The Netflix revival, from Orange Is the New Black writer Lauren Morelli, brings back a number of original actors like Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Paul Gross, while also bringing in a new generation of queer characters led by Ellen Page and Russian Doll’s Charlie Barnett. AS

Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern.photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Jennifer Clasen/HBO

‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 (HBO, June 9)

How do you justify a sequel season to a show sold as a limited series, with what seemed like a concluded story? You add Meryl Streep to a powerhouse cast that already included Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoe Kravitz, that’s how. She plays Kidman’s mother-in-law, searching for answers about her son’s “accidental” death. Not only is it Streep’s first series (the most Peak TV thing ever?), but it’s her first time sharing the screen with most of the show’s returning stars. AS

POSE -- "Pilot" -- Season 1, Episode 1 (Airs Sunday, June 3, 9:00 p.m. e/p) Pictured: Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, Dominique Jackson as Elektra, Jason A. Rodriguez as Lemar. CR: JoJo Whilden/FX

JoJo Whilden/FX

‘Pose’ Season 2 (FX, June 11)

The category is … Sophomore Seasons We Can’t Wait To Watch! This drama about the lives of gay and trans performers in New York’s Eighties drag ball scene was one of 2018’s best series, new or otherwise. Season Two is where it can sometimes get dicey for shows created by Ryan Murphy, but Pose‘s debut edition seemed saner and more emotionally nimble than many of his past series. There’s a warmth to this world we’re eager to revisit. AS

HBO

‘Los Espookys’ (HBO, June 14)

Master of quirk Fred Armisen co-created (alongside Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega, who also co-star) this unicorn of a comedy series about a band of misfit horror enthusiasts in Mexico City who decide to make a business of scaring people. Told almost entirely in subtitled Spanish, it’s a love letter to the art of the “Boo!” with dashes of supernatural mystery and telenovela parody thrown in — and a testament to the power of letting weirdos be as weird as they wanna be. MF

DSCF0257.tif

Scott Garfield/Amazon Studios

‘Too Old to Die Young’ (Amazon Prime, June 14)

For those already familiar with the neon noir stylings and pulp fixations of Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive, Only God Forgives), his first foray into streaming TV will feel like an old friend — albeit one obsessed with tortured heroes and aesthetics to burn — has come to visit. (And hopefully not overstay his welcome.) Miles Teller is a cop who’s involved in a shooting and then finds himself enmeshed with a cryptic character (Deadwood‘s John Hawkes) who acts his guide to the underworld. There will be blood, naturally, along with guns, knives, long nights of the soul, hired killers of all stripes and so, so, so much colorful lighting. DF

Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr and Aldis Hodge as Decourcy Ward in CITY ON A HILL. Photo: Claire Folger/SHOWTIME

Claire Folger/SHOWTIME

‘City on a Hill’ (Showtime, June 16)

This Nineties Boston-set drama has a wicked impressive producing team, including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Homicide and Oz alum Tom Fontana running the show. Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge (why isn’t this guy already a star?) play a corrupt FBI agent and ambitious prosecutor, respectively, who team up to go after a stick-up crew during a particularly violent era in the city. Can it do for Boston what The Wire did for Baltimore? AS

HBO

‘Euphoria’ (HBO, June 16)

Sex, drugs, more sex and more drugs are the order of the day for this confrontational teen drama adapted from an Israeli series. Zendaya plays an addict just out of rehab with no interest in sobriety, whose classmates include a trans girl who hooks up with closeted married men, a brutally calculating bully jock and a plus-sized girl who learns how to make money from creeps on PornHub. Get your thinkpieces ready, everybody! AS

GRAND HOTEL - "Pilot" - Eva Longoria executive produces this bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach. Charismatic Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his glamorous second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy the spoils of success. The hotel's loyal staff round out a contemporary, fresh take on an upstairs/downstairs story. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior. The show is based on the Spanish series. (ABC/Eric McCandless)FELIZ RAMIREZ, KEN KIRBY, DEMIÁN BICHIR, JUSTINA ADORNO, ROSELYN SÁNCHEZ

Eric McCandless/ABC

‘Grand Hotel’ (ABC, June 17)

Based on a 2011 Spanish series that earned comparisons to Downton Abbey, this Eva Longoria-produced remake moves the action to present-day Miami, where the Mendoza clan has fallen deep into debt. They must fight to keep their five-star resort, the Riviera Grand, in family hands. Along the way, staff hook up with guests, crime lords skulk ominously, family secrets are exposed and lots of good-looking people abandon their clothes. Nothing says summer like shirtless hunks and bikini-clad babes getting up to no good. MF

Gavin Bond/Comedy Central

‘Alternatino with Arthur Castro’ (Comedy Central, June 18)

You may recognize Arturo Castro from Narcos, but the Guatemala-born actor flaunts his funny bone in this new sketch show. Not every skit plays off his ethnicity, but sharp takes on the border crisis, Latin machismo and white people’s tendency to lump every country in Central and South America together (see: a mock Guatemala tourism ad with the slogan “Costa Rica: Fuck That Place”) are where the humor really sings. MF

LEGION -- Pictured: Dan Stevens as David Haller. CR: Pari Dukovic/FX

CR: Pari Dukovic/FX

‘Legion’ Season 3 (FX, June 24)

FX’s mindfuck of an X-Men-adjacent series returns for one final season, and judging from the trailer, Noah Hawley plans to rewind back to the ’60s (groovy!), where Dan Stevens’ mutant-run-amuck has turned into some sort of Mansonesque cult figure. Or it may also take place in the future (neat!), where the agency is constructing androids to take our antihero down. Or everything could be unfolding in some deep recess of its lead charcter’s psyche, where Aubrey Plaza shows up as the Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland. Or all of the above. Or none of the above. It’s Legion, folks. God, will we miss this series. DF

(L-R): Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes and Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch in THE LOUDEST VOICE. Photo Credit: JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME.

JoJo Whilden/SHOWTIME

‘The Loudest Voice’ (Showtime, June 30)

“Television is the most powerful force in the world.” So it’s fitting that the first of two rise-and-fall Roger Ailes projects coming out this year is showing on a premium-cable channel. Showtime’s miniseries about the disgraced mogul who gave the world Fox News — thanks a lot for that, really done wonders for our civil discourse — features a near-unrecognizable Russell Crowe as a fulminating, grinning, groping Ailes. Naomi Watts is Gretchen Carlson; Sienna Miller is Roger’s wife, Beth Ailes; Seth MacFarlane is former Fox public-relations guru Brian Lewis; theater legend Simon McBurney is Rupert Murdoch. Schadenfreude, baby. DF

Ed Miller/Starz

‘The Rook’ (Starz, June 30)

A woman wakes up on a London street covered in blood and surrounded by dead bodies. The remainder of this thriller, based on a 2012 book of the same name by Daniel O’Malley, finds her unraveling the story of who she is (apparently, a member of a clandestine group of British spies graced with paranormal abilities), what happened to her that fateful night and who she can trust. MF

Fred Savage in WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE on FOX. ©2019 Fox Media LLC CR: FOX

FOX

‘What Just Happened?’ (Fox, June 30)

What just happened is that the burgeoning world of those fan-discussion/post-episode breakdown series like Talking Dead finally have their first major parody. Fred Savage plays the host of a fictional aftershow for an equally fictional drama, The Flare, based on a fictional book. This has the potential to disappear up its rear end in a hurry — but it’s also a fun idea that continues Savage’s very welcome return to acting after years of (admittedly excellent) work directing sitcoms. AS

Stranger Things

Netflix

‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 (Netflix, July 4)

Eleven times three equals summer fun. Netflix’s hit sci-fi/horror/blockbuster pastiche moves from Halloween to Independence Day, with the mall, the town pool and other Eighties tropes to be mixed with the same loving care that made the first two seasons so addictive. AS

TheBoys_July09_Ep103_D04_JT_0401.CR2

Jan thijs/Amazon Studios

‘The Boys’ (Amazon, July 26)

They’ve got incredible powers, global celebrity and the world on a string — of course some superheroes would eventually turn out to be completely corrupt pricks who abuse their gift and throw the whole truth-justice-and-the-American-way thing out the window. That’s where “the Boys” come in, a C.I.A. unit who make sure these caped crusaders get kicked to the curb when they get out of line. The excessively violent comic from Preacher writer Garth Ennis gets an equally no-holds-barred TV show courtesy of Amazon Prime, starring Karl Urban as the black-ops squad’s leader. Who watches the Watchmen indeed! DF

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

‘Orange Is the New Black’: The Final Season (Netflix, July 26)

The Netflix women’s prison drama returns for a seventh and final season. Orange blazed new trails as both an early streaming drama and a show with a remarkably inclusive and deep cast. There have been creative ups and downs along the way, but we wouldn’t miss the chance to say goodbye to Taystee, Red, Gloria and the rest of the gang at Litchfield. AS

Veronica Mars -- "Spring Break Forever" - Episode 101 -- Panic spreads through Neptune when a bomb goes off during spring break. Veronica and Keith are hired by the wealthy family of one victim injured in the bombing to find out who is responsible. Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni) and Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell), shown. (Photo by: Michael Desmond/Hulu)

Veronica Mars -- "Spring Break Forever" - Episode 101 -- Panic spreads through Neptune when a bomb goes off during spring break. Veronica and Keith are hired by the wealthy family of one victim injured in the bombing to find out who is responsible. Keith Mars (Enrico Colantoni) and Veronica Mars (Kristen Bell)

Michael Desmond/Hulu

‘Veronica Mars’ (Hulu, July 26)

Long before The Good Place, Kristen Bell became a star as a hard-boiled high school gumshoe. We already saw Veronica as an adult in the 2014 Kickstarter-funded reunion film — and by all accounts, the new Hulu series will steer back into the film noir mode that worked so well back in the UPN days. Enjoy, Marshmallows! AS

Four Weddings and A Funeral -- Four American friends reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings... and a funeral. Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), shown. (Photo by: Jay Maidment/Hulu)

Jay Maidment/Hulu

‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ (Hulu, July 31)

If you watched The Mindy Project — or have spent more than five minutes paying attention to anything Mindy Kaling has said or written or tweeted — then you know how important romantic comedies are to her. So she and Mindy Project co-creator Matt Warburton seem a fine pair for this miniseries inspired by one of the gold standards of the genre, the 1994 Hugh Grant classic. AS

Pennyworth Season 1 Episode 101: Pilot

Liam Daniel/Epix

‘Pennyworth’ (Epix, July 28)

We know what you’re thinking: Dear God in heaven, why has no one told us what the hell Alfred Pennyworth did before he became Batman’s butler?!? (Admit it, this is totally what you were thinking.) Lucky for you, this Epix show will help fill in the gaps by following Young Alfred (Jack Bannon) during his days as a British special-services commando and security-company founder, back when he first met up with a billionaire named Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge). This should be a good way to kill time until someone makes a prequel TV show about Bruce Wayne/Batman back when he was just a tiny little sperm. DF

AMC/Sundance Television

‘No One Saw a Thing’ (SundanceTV, July 31)

Blumhouse — the production outfit behind culture-shifting horror films including Get Out and The Purge, as well as HBO’s Emmy-winning AIDS drama The Normal Heart — steps into the documentary space with this six-episode true-crime series. The unsolved case it explores: a 1980s small-town murder in which a resident was shot dead in front of as many as