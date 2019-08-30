Fall TV Preview 2019: 33 Shows to Watch Now

As vacations wind down and the days get shorter and your next case of Seasonal Affective Disorder starts creeping in, know that there’s one friend who’ll always be there for you (no, it’s not Rachel): TV. While “fall TV” doesn’t quite mean what it used to, the ever-expanding streaming universe means the coming season still offers a bounty of shows, new and returning, to keep you distracted and deliriously entertained through the holidays. From superhero spin-offs to spy thrillers, family sitcoms to coming-of-age dramas, political satires to deep-dive documentaries, and much, much more, here are the 33 fall shows we’re most looking forward to watching. All you need to do is stock your fridge — and your queue.