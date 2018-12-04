The 20 Best TV Shows of 2018

TV critic Alan Sepinwall shouts out the cream of this year’s Peak TV crop, from inventive streaming originals to smart network reboots and everything in between

For a while there, it seemed like 2018 would be the year when the Peak TV bubble burst — qualitatively, anyway. High-profile new shows disappointed (RIP, Here and Now), while some veteran favorites hit a sophomore slump (Legion) or took the year off altogether (Game of Thrones).

On the whole, TV’s batting average over the last 12 months was lower than it’s been lately. Some of the excesses of this programming explosion are getting worse, not better, with seasons and episodes that are too long for the stories being told, and every canceled show this side of Work It being revived in some form, with mixed success.

When I began to assemble this list(*), I expected to find a lot of quality concentrated at the top — most of it from shows that had already made my mid-year Top 10 — but not the depth that’s made winnowing down these lists a struggle of late. Instead, I kept being reminded of one gem after another until I wound up with a batch of Honorable Mentions(**) nearly as long as the list itself. There are plenty of shows from the usual suspects like FX, HBO and Netflix, but also international series and ones from relatively new players in the original content game like YouTube. Some are wildly original ideas, others brand extensions that put enough thought into what a familiar title means in 2018 to justify their existences.

(*) Note: The order is slightly different from the Top 10 that appears in this month’s print edition of Rolling Stone. That’s because at deadline time, I hadn’t yet seen enough episodes of the fifth-place show to realize just how special it was.

(**) Lodge 49 (AMC), Maniac (Netflix), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW), Billions(Showtime), Counterpart (Starz), Bob’s Burgers (Fox), F Is For Family (Netflix), Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch), It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX), Speechless (ABC), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Brockmire (IFC), GLOW (Netflix), The Magicians (Syfy), Detroiters (Comedy Central), Kidding (Showtime)

The maddening thing about this era is all the shows there just isn’t time to finish before compiling this list (Deutschland 86) or to get around to at all (an apologetic wave to America To Me, Dear White People and a bunch of others). The wonderful thing is that it’s hard not to stumble into something entertaining no matter where you step, as if you were Sideshow Bob and the good shows are the rakes.