40 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2019

From a revival of ‘Deadwood’ to the return of ‘Stranger Things,’ a fresh take on Picard and more, here are the shows we can’t wait to binge this year

If the constant deluge of programming in the Peak TV era is starting to make viewing feel like a chore… snap out of it! (To quote, well, not a TV show.) The beauty of the streaming age is that there’s something — many things, in fact — for everybody, available at any time of day, whenever you want to escape the real world and drop into another.

Maybe that world is the lawless and dusty hills of 1870s South Dakota, where everyone carries a gun and has a musical command of the word “fuck” (Deadwood). Maybe it’s the misty cliffs of tony, modern-day Monterey, California, where secrets hide in multimillion-dollar mansions overlooking the Pacific (Big Little Lies). Maybe it’s the coke-fueled chaos of Wall Street circa 1987 (Black Monday) or a world we’ve never seen before in a galaxy far, far away (The Mandalorian).

Whatever your fancy, Peak TV creators can deliver it. Often, they give you something you didn’t even know you wanted. In addition to a host of returning favorites (Thrones, Killing Eve and so many more), this year’s crop of shows features a mockumentary about vampire roommates living in Staten Island (What We Do In The Shadows), a dishy dive behind the scenes of network morning shows (Top of the Morning) and the prolific Ryan Murphy’s take on politics (appropriately, The Politician). Plus, there are big-name directors (Patty Jenkins! Ava DuVernay!) and actors (Rockwell! Clooney! Streep!) galore.

Admittedly, the choices can be a little overwhelming. But that’s what we’re here for. This list highlights the 40 shows out of 40 billion that we’re most excited to see over the next 12 months. Charge your devices, stock up on snacks and turn off your screen-time notifications; it’s gonna be a big year.