40 Greatest Sketch-Comedy TV Shows of All Time

How can you really measure the full impact of the longest running, most iconic sketch show in American history? Sure, it launched Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, and Kristen Wiig — but, by sensing their early comedic talents, SNL also provided formative learning experiences for Gilbert Gottfried, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Joan Cusack, Robert Downey Jr., Damon Wayans, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman and Jim Henson’s Muppets. Three American presidents felt the need to appear on the show and one American senator used to be a featured player. We would not exactly be shocked if SNL was the first place “douchebag” was said on network TV.
James Signorelli, the show’s longtime commercial parody director, said that in the Seventies, ad agencies were even impacted by the “the archness or the surrealist approach” of SNL’s spoofs. “During the first five years, the show changed a lot of stuff you don’t think about,” Signorelli said in the Live From New York oral history. “It changed this business of dinner at eight into dinner at ten or dinner at midnight. The way Franne Lee, our costume designer, dressed Lorne for the show suddenly became the way everybody in New York was dressing….Before you knew it, everybody was sitting around in Levi’s and a jacket.”