25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2020

Welcome to 2020! Hopefully you found an additional set of eyeballs under the tree last month, or perhaps a microchip that can automatically download 100 hours of television direct to your brain-hole. For those of us who got nothing but another pair of wool socks, it’s time to scan the ever-growing list of shows set to debut in the coming year and flag those we absolutely don’t want to miss. This list easily could’ve contained 50-plus titles, but we decided to be extra-ruthless — and to include only brand-new series (some appearing on brand-new streaming networks), no returners. Here are the 25 fresh-out-of-the-oven TV shows we’re most looking forward to watching in 2020. To those that didn’t make the cut and the sleepers we have yet to even hear about, we say: Bring it on.