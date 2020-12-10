 Our Favorite Joy-Ride Shows of 2020 - Rolling Stone

Our Favorite Joy-Ride Shows of 2020

Were these nine TV series flawless? Not exactly. But they did offer up plenty of feel-good vibes, nostalgia, and, in some cases, pure adrenaline

Alan Sepinwall

Lucasfilm LTD., 2; Netflix; Apple TV+; LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Rolling Stone‘s list of the 20 best TV shows of 2020 has its shares of fun series. But a few that didn’t make the cut still took us away into another world — one not only devoid of Covid, police brutality, election stress, and all of this year’s other nightmares, but where the mood is light, the action is swift, and the good guys actually, just maybe… win? (Yes, we’re currently counting a possibly murderous flight attendant as a good guy. She’s fun, we like her! OK?) Here are nine joy rides that helped make house arrest — and life in general — feel a little less punishing this year.

In This Article: 2020 Year In Review, Disney Plus, Netflix, The Good Place, The Mandalorian

