Our Favorite Joy-Ride Shows of 2020

Rolling Stone‘s list of the 20 best TV shows of 2020 has its shares of fun series. But a few that didn’t make the cut still took us away into another world — one not only devoid of Covid, police brutality, election stress, and all of this year’s other nightmares, but where the mood is light, the action is swift, and the good guys actually, just maybe… win? (Yes, we’re currently counting a possibly murderous flight attendant as a good guy. She’s fun, we like her! OK?) Here are nine joy rides that helped make house arrest — and life in general — feel a little less punishing this year.