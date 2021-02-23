 'Too Long; Didn't Watch': Offerman and Mullally on 'My So-Called Life' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Well-Stocked Emergency Kit Approved by Oprah is 25% Off Right now
Home TV TV Features

‘Too Long; Didn’t Watch’ Recap: Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally Talk ‘My So-Called Life’

On this week’s episode of the new Rolling Stone/OBB Sound podcast, the husband-and-wife ‘Parks and Rec’ actors join host Alan Sepinwall to discuss the cult-favorite teen drama

By
Alan Sepinwall

TV Critic

Alan Sepinwall's Most Recent Stories

View All

(My So Called Life) ABC Television

Welcome to the latest episode of Too Long; Didn’t Watch, a new podcast produced by Rolling Stone and OBB Sound, presented by Google Assistant, and hosted by yours truly. In each episode, we attempt a new method of scaling Peak TV, by pairing a celebrity guest with a series they’ve never seen and showing them only the very first and very last episodes, to see if they can figure out what in the world happened in between.

This week, we welcome the First Couple of TV Comedy, a.k.a. spouses Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, who became stars separately on Will & Grace (for her) and Parks and Recreation (for him), and can currently be heard as two of the voices on Fox’s ultra-charming animated show The Great North, from the Bob’s Burgers team. The episode not only features our first pair of guests, but our first time applying the TLDW formula to a show that only ran for one season: My So-Called Life, the brilliant-but-canceled mid-Nineties teen drama that launched the careers of Claire Danes and Jared Leto, among others.

My So-Called Life is one of the great one-season wonders television has ever seen, but I was curious whether the podcast’s gimmick would work with a show where so few episodes passed between pilot and finale. Fortunately, there was a lot to talk about, from Danes’ precocious genius as narrator Angela Chase to the show’s groundbreaking portrayal of Angela’s queer friend Rickie Vasquez, several years before Will & Grace would arrive in primetime and help change straight America’s perception of the gay community. And, if you’ve seen any interview with both of my guests, or watched them act together on Parks and elsewhere, or listened to their own podcastIn Bed With Nick and Megan, you know just how much fun it is to hear them talk. So settle in for a hilarious stroll through one of TV’s most famous high-school hallways.

Related

'Too Long; Didn't Watch' podcast with alan sepinwall: Eliza Coupe Goes on a Ride With 'Breaking Bad'
'Too Long; Didn't Watch': Eliza Coupe Goes on a Ride With 'Breaking Bad'
'Too Long; Didn't Watch': Lena Dunham Toasts 'Cheers'

Related

kenny chesney
The 10 Most Bizarre Country Christmas Songs
Paul McCartney's 40 Greatest Solo Songs

You can subscribe now to Too Long; Didn’t Watch wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Acast, Google, TuneIn, and Pocketcasts. If you like what we’re doing, please rate and review us on the platform of your choice. You can also stream the latest episode right here:

Back next week with another first of sorts, as a new guest joins us to watch the pilot and finale of The Good Wife.

In This Article: Claire Danes, Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation, TLDW

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.