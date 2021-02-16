‘Too Long; Didn’t Watch’: Eliza Coupe Goes on a Ride With ‘Breaking Bad’

Welcome to the latest episode of Too Long; Didn’t Watch, a new podcast produced by Rolling Stone and OBB Sound, presented by Google Assistant, and hosted by yours truly. In each episode, we attempt a new method of scaling Peak TV, by pairing a celebrity guest with a series they’ve never seen and showing them only the very first and very last episodes, to see if they can figure out what in the world happened in between.

This week, we welcome actor Eliza Coupe, whom you might know from, among many other things, Hulu’s Future Man, the later seasons of Scrubs, or, most likely, her role as the terrifyingly Type A Jane Kerkovich-Williams on Happy Endings. Though Coupe mostly works in comedy, she also has dramatic experience, which made her a great choice to talk about Bryan Cranston’s career-reinventing role as Walter White on Breaking Bad.

Of the shows the podcast has covered in these early episodes, Breaking Bad is the one I know the best, having literally written a book about it. So much of what makes the series great is what creator Vince Gilligan referred to as “the in-between moments” that were only possible by telling Walt’s story across 62 episodes. As a result, it was fascinating to revisit it through the eyes of someone who only got to see the beginning and end of that journey, jumping straight from Walt and Jesse cooking in the RV to the events at Uncle Jack’s compound. Did this setup leave her in the dust? You’ll have to listen to find out.

You can subscribe now to Too Long; Didn’t Watch wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Acast, Google, TuneIn, and Pocketcasts. If you like what we’re doing, please rate and review us on the platform of your choice. You can also stream the latest episode right here:

Back next week with the first episode to feature a pair of guests, who joined me to watch the classic Nineties teen drama My So-Called Life.