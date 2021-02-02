‘Too Long; Didn’t Watch’ Recap: Sophia Bush Tackles ‘Parks and Recreation’

Welcome to the latest episode of Too Long; Didn’t Watch, a new podcast produced by Rolling Stone and OBB Sound, presented by Google Assistant, and hosted by yours truly. In each episode, we attempt a new method of scaling Peak TV, by pairing a celebrity guest with a series they’ve never seen and showing them only the very first and very last episodes, to see if they can figure out what in the world happened in between.

This week, we welcome actor Sophia Bush. In addition to her work on shows like One Tree Hill, Chicago P.D., and Hulu’s Love, Victor, Bush is a vocal political activist, so it made sense to match her with one of the all-time great shows about politics: Parks and Recreation. How would the quintessential Obama-era comedy play to a newcomer all these years later? (This was another episode we recorded early in our production process, around when news broke about the cast reuniting for a socially-distanced pandemic episode.) And what would Bush make of the huge transition of Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope from a disrespected small-town civil servant in the pilot to a national powerhouse in the series finale? For that matter, would the whole TLDW format prove just as confounding with a comedy — even a lightly serialized one like this — as it had been for previous guests when they watched shows like Game of Thrones and The Leftovers? Listen to find out!

You can subscribe now to Too Long; Didn’t Watch wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Acast, Google, TuneIn, and Pocketcasts. If you like what we’re doing, please rate and review us on the platform of your choice. You can also stream the latest episode right here:

Back next week with another special guest to talk about Cheers — which coincidentally happens to be the favorite show of Parks co-creator Mike Schur.