Sepinwall on Emmys 2018: Comedy Nods Outshine Dramas

Last year represented something of a changing of the guard when it came to Emmy-nominated dramas. With Game of Thrones taking the year off, and other former nominees either being gone (Downton Abbey) or suffering through down years (Mr. Robot, Homeland), a whopping four new shows got Outstanding Drama Series nods in 2017.

With this year’s nominations, it was comedy’s turn for the new. Defending champ Veep and frequent nominee (and winner in other categories) Master of None were both absent during the eligibility window, while the TV Academy’s love affair with repeat winner Modern Family finally came to an end (it was shut out other than a sound mixing nomination). Between that and the tie-breaking rules that delivered eight nominees this year instead of seven, there was room for three first-year comedies – in Barry, GLOW and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – to go along with sophomore comedy (and unofficial Best Show on TV this year) Atlanta and veterans black-ish, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the long-absent Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Even if you feel that Kimmy’s most recent half-season (released at the very end of the eligibility window) was underwhelming, and that Curb and Silicon have both seen better days, this is still a much more exciting and adventurous group of nominees, especially when you move to the comedic acting categories to find the likes of Better Things star Pamela Adlon, The Good Place‘s Ted Danson and Insecure star Issa Rae. Those three shows deserved more widespread nominations, but all three actors got back in the race, along with a bunch of great people like Bill Hader, Rachel Brosnahan, Henry Winkler, Tony Shalhoub and Betty Gilpin from the freshmen best comedy nominees.

The drama side of the field in theory had room to keep adding fresh blood. Better Call Saul and House of Cards both sat out the window (Saul will be back next month, Cards later in the year). Game of Thrones returned, but for a season even many diehard fans found underwhelming; Westworld‘s sophomore season was divisive at best; and even This Is Us, The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale weren’t quite as universally beloved as a year ago. But instead of making room for a deserving newcomer like Killing Eve (which did get nods for star Sandra Oh and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the Outstanding Drama Series category was for former nominees (including The Americans, last included here in 2016) only. Oh and Ozark‘s Jason Bateman are the only actors to be nominated for a new drama series this year (if we expand it to the guest categories, we can add Mindhunter‘s terrifying Cameron Britton), as some returnees notched new nods, such as Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes from Handmaid’s and Ed Harris sliding into Anthony Hopkins’ Westworld slot.

Peak TV is hard. There are many more deserving actors and shows than there are slots. Netflix alone has so flooded the field – and was rewarded by breaking HBO’s 18-year streak of leading all nominated networks – that it would be easy to complain just about all of their shows that deserved better. (And heck, at least American Vandal and Big Mouth got nominations for, respectively, writing and songwriting.) So it’s harder to get outraged about snubs than it was in other eras, especially when the Academy finally stopped rubber-stamping the likes of Modern Family. But it’s definitely easier to feel thrilled by what’s happening in the comedy realm: to see Hader and Donald Glover pick up four nominations apiece (and probably five once producer credits get factored in), to see Mrs. Maisel recognized for its technical excellence on top of Rachel Brosnahan’s charismatic performance, to see Better Things be acknowledged at all rather than treated as radioactive in the wake of the Louis CK revelations.

For much of this century, the idea of “quality TV” was largely defined by dramas. More recently, the most interesting work has often been done in the half-hour space with shows like Atlanta. So it’s not surprising that the Emmy comedy space should also be more colorful this time around.

