Meet Hanna: A fugitive raised in the forest. Young and fierce, Hanna is just trying to be a normal teenage girl while fighting for her life. With an off-book CIA agent attempting to reveal the truth behind who she is, she is using her extraordinary skills to avoid trouble at all costs. Powerful, independent and strong-willed, Hanna is an inspiration to women of all ages.

To learn more about the girl no one saw coming, watch the new Amazon Original series, Hanna available starting March 29th, only on Prime Video.