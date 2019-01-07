Golden Globes 2019: The Complete Winners List

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Green Book
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Kominsky Method
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike – A Private War
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale – Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Robert Redford – The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly – Stan and Ollie
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron – Tully
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Best Director – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts – Homecoming
Keri Russell – The Americans
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
Alison Brie – Glow
Debra Messing – Will & Grace
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Richard Madden – Bodyguard
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Stephan James – Homecoming
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Sasha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?
Jim Carrey – Kidding
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Roma
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Shoplifters
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Alienist
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler – Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Connie Britton – Dirty John
Laura Dern – The Tale
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie – Green Book
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Lady Gaga, “Shallow” – A Star Is Born
Kendrick Lamar, “All the Stars” – Black Panther
Dolly Parton, “Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’
Annie Lennox, “Requiem For a Private War” – A Private War
Troye Sivan, Jónsi, “Revelation” – Boy Erased
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns
