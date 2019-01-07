×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1323: Travis Scott
Read Next Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Green Book' Win Big Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV Features

Golden Globes 2019: The Complete Winners List

Your comprehensive guide to everyone who’s going home with the gold tonight

By

Senior Editor

David Fear's Most Recent Stories

View All
76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Best Motion Picture, Drama
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Green Book
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Kominsky Method
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe –  At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
John David Washington – BlacKkKlansman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike – A Private War

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale – Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Robert Redford – The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly – Stan and Ollie

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Emily Blunt  Mary Poppins Returns
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron  Tully
Constance Wu  Crazy Rich Asians

Best Director – Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Julia Roberts – Homecoming
Keri Russell – The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
Alison Brie – Glow
Debra Messing – Will & Grace

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Richard Madden – Bodyguard
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Stephan James – Homecoming
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Michael DouglasThe Kominsky Method
Sasha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?
Jim Carrey – Kidding
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry

Related

76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jeff Bridges, winner of Cecil B. Demille Award at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Jeff Bridges Accepts Golden Globes Cecil B. DeMille Award
Golden Globes 2019: Watch Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh’s Clever Monologue

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Roma
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Shoplifters

Best Motion Picture – Animated
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Alienist
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl – The Alienist
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Connie Britton – Dirty John
Laura Dern – The Tale
Regina King – Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie – Green Book
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay – Vice

Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Lady Gaga, “Shallow” – A Star Is Born
Kendrick Lamar, “All the Stars” – Black Panther
Dolly Parton, “Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’
Annie Lennox, “Requiem For a Private War” – A Private War
Troye Sivan, Jónsi, “Revelation” – Boy Erased

Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Marco Beltrami – A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1323: Travis Scott
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad