Emmy 2018: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy

Bill Hader – Barry

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover – Atlanta

William H. Macy – Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Allison Janney – Mom

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor – Limited Series or Movie

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemmons – Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress – Limited Series or Movie

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Laura Dern – The Tale

Michelle Dockery – Godless

Edie Falco – Law and Order: True Crime

Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult

Supporting Actor – Comedy

Henry Winkler – Barry

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Supporting Actress – Comedy

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Zazie Beetz – Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne

Betty Gilpin – Glow

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Megan Mullally – Will and Grace

Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels – Godless

Ricky Martin – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace

Edgar Ramirez – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar

Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo – Waco

Finn Wittrock – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace



Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie

Merit Wever – Godless

Penelope Cruz – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace

Judith Light – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace

Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar

Laetita Wright – Black Mirror

Adina Porter – American Horror Story

Best Directing – Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Barry

Atlanta

The Big Bang Theory

Silicon Valley

GLOW



Best Writing – Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Barry

Atlanta

Silicon Valley

Best Writing – Limited Series or Movie

Black Mirror

Godless

American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace

Patrick Melrose

Twin Peaks: The Return

Jesus Christ Superstar



American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace

Paterno

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Twin Peaks: The Return

The Looming Tower



Best Directing – Variety Special

The Oscars

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Best Writing – Variety Special

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

