Emmy 2018: The Complete Winners List

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Allison Janney – Mom
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor – Limited Series or Movie
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemmons – Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress – Limited Series or Movie
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Laura Dern – The Tale
Michelle Dockery – Godless
Edie Falco – Law and Order: True Crime
Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult
Supporting Actor – Comedy
Henry Winkler – Barry
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Supporting Actress – Comedy
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
Betty Gilpin – Glow
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally – Will and Grace
Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels – Godless
Ricky Martin – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramirez – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo – Waco
Finn Wittrock – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie
Merit Wever – Godless
Penelope Cruz – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Judith Light – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar
Laetita Wright – Black Mirror
Adina Porter – American Horror Story
Best Directing – Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Atlanta
The Big Bang Theory
Silicon Valley
GLOW
Best Writing – Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Atlanta
Silicon Valley
Best Writing – Limited Series or Movie
Black Mirror
Godless
American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks: The Return
Jesus Christ Superstar
American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Paterno
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks: The Return
The Looming Tower
Best Directing – Variety Special
The Oscars
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Best Writing – Variety Special
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
