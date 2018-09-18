Rolling Stone
Emmy 2018: The Complete Winners List

Our rundown of who’s going home with the gold from 70th annual celebration of TV’s best

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles70th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Sep 2018

Rachel Brosnahan accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Phil McCarten/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

Outstanding Lead Actor – Comedy
Bill Hader – Barry
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress – Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Allison Janney – Mom
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor – Limited Series or Movie
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemmons – Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress – Limited Series or Movie
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Laura Dern The Tale
Michelle Dockery – Godless
Edie Falco – Law and Order: True Crime
Sarah Paulson – America Horror Story: Cult

Supporting Actor – Comedy
Henry Winkler – Barry
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Supporting Actress – Comedy
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
Betty Gilpin – Glow
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Megan Mullally – Will and Grace

Supporting Actor – Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels – Godless
Ricky Martin – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Edgar Ramirez – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo – Waco
Finn Wittrock – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace

Supporting Actress – Limited Series or Movie
Merit Wever – Godless
Penelope Cruz – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Judith Light – American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar
Laetita Wright – Black Mirror
Adina Porter – American Horror Story

Best Directing – Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Atlanta
The Big Bang Theory
Silicon Valley
GLOW

Best Writing – Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Barry
Atlanta
Silicon Valley

Best Writing – Limited Series or Movie
Black Mirror
Godless
American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks: The Return
Jesus Christ Superstar

Best Writing – Limited Series or Movie
American Crime Story: Assassination of Gianni Versace
Paterno
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Twin Peaks: The Return
The Looming Tower

Best Directing – Variety Special
The Oscars
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Best Writing – Variety Special
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

