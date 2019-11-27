Best Movies/TV to Stream in Dec.: ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘You’

There’s no better time to curl up a couch while the snow falls outside your window — or to sneak away while your extended relatives bicker over presents and politics — and stream TV shows, movies, specials etc. to your heart’s delight. (Please note that watching, say, the new Michael Bay movie while the temperature drops to freezing level is not the definition of “Netflix and chill.” That is something else entirely.) This month, you can check out a relentless Ryan Reynolds blockbuster, a fresh round of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episodes, a whole new season of You, a hot-Henry-Cavill period fantasy and Apple’s latest attempt to get in on the Celebrity Prestige TV game. Here’s what you’ll be streaming in December. (For your best non-streaming TV options, go here.)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 (Amazon, Dec. 6th)

Comedian extraordinaire Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is back! And this time, she’s embarking on her first national tour as the production team meticulously conjures the jazz clubs of Florida, the casinos of Las Vegas, and a full military base in its dedicated recreation of the Sixties. Along the way, Our Lady Midge seizes a new degree of control over her life as a single divorcée and seeing more of America than she ever thought she’d see. We assume that Alex Borstein’s cantankerous manager and Tony Shaloub’s hen-pecked father will get into their share of shenanigans as well.

Marvel’s Runaways, Season 3 (Hulu, Dec. 13th)

Marvel and Hulu have announced that these episodes will be the series’ last — and this holdover from a weirder, more permissive programming era goes out with a bang. (And, of course, an affectionate CGI raptor.) The teen heroes have a lot to sort out before they can retire: their parents have been possessed by malevolent aliens, a few friends have been abducted and need rescuing, and the evil sorceress of legend Morgan Le Fay (new addition Elizabeth Hurley) wants to capture their souls. And you thought you had it rough during puberty!

Marriage Story (Netflix, Dec. 6th)

After a brief theatrical run, Noah Baumbach’s crowning achievement comes to Netflix — and pits Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson against one another as opposing halves of a disintegrating marriage. She needs to pursue her career and a life of her own, but that involves moving from New York to Los Angeles and taking their son with her. The ensuing custody battle puts both of them through hell, with clutch supporting performances from Laura Dern, Ray Liotta, and Alan Alda as their assorted legal counsel, it’s a bittersweet portrait of lost love — and for those interested in awards races, must-see viewing.

One Day at Disney (Disney, Dec. 3rd)

The House of Mouse kicks the self-mythologizing into overdrive with this glowing tribute to itself. But don’t let the corporate cheerleading spoil what is still be an edifying look behind the scenes of a truly massive entertainment operation. With a feature-length documentary and 52 short-form episodes to follow, this project profiles the skilled craftspeople, technicians, performers, and other professionals responsible for making the Disney colossus go. Just don’t expect to meet the guards of the Disney Vault. They know too much.

Reprisal (Hulu, Dec. 6th)

After brilliant runs on series like Rectify and the late, lamented Timeless, Abigail Spencer returns to TV with this down and dirty crime yarn about a woman left for dead by gang of ne’er-do-wells. She’s now hellbent on getting revenge by any means necessary (though mostly the violent ones) as she makes her way through a neon-laced underworld of feral crooks, “gearheads” racing souped-up Mad Max hot rods, and bad-ass vintage biker types. It’s an eccentric take on the woman-on-the-warpath narrative, complete too-cool-for-school bits of ephemera from the Fifties and Sixties.

6 Underground (Netflix, Dec. 13th)

It’s a lot easier to kill someone if you’re dead. The paramilitary assassins leading Michael Bay’s latest big-budget action jamboree learn this pearl of on-the-job wisdom the hard way, having all faked their demises so that they may freely operate in the shadows and play dirty. An international lineup including Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Adria Arjona and Corey Hawkins grab onto the director’s signature big ‘n’ loud style with both hands.

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix, Dec. 3rd)

She’s black. She’s Jewish. And soon, going by religious orthodoxy, she’ll officially be a grown woman. Tiffany Haddish comes into her own with this new comedy special that gets personal, digging deep on her cultural heritage and plans for her upcoming bat mitzvah, her time spent in the foster system, and a brief period of homelessness. (One extended riff about buying a microscope holds up against virtually anything in Girls Trip.) Now, perhaps more than ever before, her catchphrase rings true: She ready.

Truth Be Told (Apple, Dec. 6th)

Or: Serial get the dramatization treatment, courtesy of this series about a true-crime podcaster (Octavia Spencer) in over her head. Years earlier, she’d been instrumental in the conviction of a young murderer; in the present, however, she’s haunted by doubt. The prisoner (played as an adult by Aaron Paul) asserts that he was framed. And the victim’s family (Elizabeth Perkins plays the mother; Lizzy Caplan assays both of his twin sisters) is turning the heat up on her to get to the truth. You have our attention, Apple.

The Witcher (Netflix, Dec. 20th)

This adaption of a cult-classic collection of Polish novels ticks a lot of high-budget fantasy boxes: grotesque beasts, gigantic special-effects spectacles, mutated humans, orgy chambers, princess, sorcerers … you name it. Wading through it all is Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a superpowered monster hunter of the witcher species protecting the homo sapiens that nonetheless fear and distrust him. He kicks, punches, tears, and slashes his way through a quest to realize his destiny as savior of all creation, meeting hideous foes and cunning friends along the way. Those with a penchant for made-up terminology will be in geek-minutiae heaven.

You, Season 2 (Netflix, Dec. 26th)

After a lukewarm reception on Lifetime, the first season of this delectably soapy thriller found its fanbase on Netflix — now the sole home for the new episodes. Serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) switches coasts, and gets up to his old stalking habits while putting down roots in Los Angeles. He zeroes in on new crush Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), a chef with big TV dreams that, surprisingly, do not include the predatory seductions of a charming sociopath. But she recognizes a pain in him that she feels in herself, and mistakes his sadistic impulses for the sensitivity of a literary dreamboat. (Who among us, really?)