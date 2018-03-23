Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon educated Tonight Show viewers with a "History of TV Theme Songs" Thursday.

The four-minute medley found the host and actor blazing through nearly a dozen sitcom theme songs, including Martin, Full House, Diff'rent Strokes and, of course, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was performed in its entirety by Smith, Fallon and the Roots.

Seventies sitcoms like Three's Company, The Jeffersons and Good Times were also briefly featured in the "History of TV Theme Songs," a spin-off of the popular "History of Rap" series that Fallon and Justin Timberlake frequently deliver.

Smith's late-night show visits often showcase the rapper-turned-actor's music chops: In 2015, Smith and Fallon performed a rendition of Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's classic "It Takes Two" using an iPad beatbox app. The following year, Smith returned to Tonight Show and promised that the Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff would embark on a 2016 world tour, although that endeavor never came to fruition. Eight months later, Smith appeared on The Late Show and performed his hit "Summertime."